(KIRO-7 Seattle)   3,300 PUD customers without power after construction accident, proving again how powerless you can be when someone pulls your PUD   (kiro7.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not amused
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puds McKenzie?
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purple Ugly Dinosaur?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time Americans made their own power, with blackjack and hookers.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the airports being watched for politicians fleeing to less brutal climates?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farkedcompany.com made a comeback?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA

The construction site was evacuated and the person in the lift truck had to be rescued.

What a dick.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the perks of my job is getting to say PUD Rider to complete strangers on an almost daily basis.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
HOTY Contender
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thanks subby, first food chuckle of the day.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What an idiot. I have used boom lifts for years, the first thing you do is locate overhead power lines and give them at least 10 feet clearance.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Opacity: farkedcompany.com made a comeback?


came here for this.
 
