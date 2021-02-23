 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gang of Four, The Church, Nick Cave, and The Chesterfelds. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #194. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Ow do everyone?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings all!
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was my first introduction to Nick Cave:

Wings of Desire (1987) - Six Bells Chime by Crime and The City Solution
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bass line, drum beat, rock & roll.....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did you say, Full goth mode"?

:o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: Did you say, Full goth mode"?

:o)


ohhhhh that was s'posed to be a surprise. did i say that out loud?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dancing
pc_gator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This riff is pure sleaze
I love it
 
pc_gator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - In The Ghetto
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [YouTube video: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - In The Ghetto]


Thanks for spoiling the YT playlist for later 😝
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can't hear In The Ghetto without Eric Cartman singing it in my head
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those XD guitars are just amazing
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tom could really make that guitar howl for the Violets
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This singer is really channeling Joey Ramone
Great song
 
