 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   UK, US to achieve herd immunity in 2021, but not EU, German report says, pointing to low European vaccination numbers as well as the sheer number of Americans and Brits who qualify as heifers and steers   (aljazeera.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, European Union, United States, Vaccination, United Kingdom, Smallpox, German database firm Statista, key European Union nations, speed of their mass vaccination programmes  
•       •       •

112 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2021 at 1:38 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably also helps that we got screwed so hard by Covid in the first place that the fear of God was placed into everyone.

/well, the ~70% of the population who aren't batsh*t insane anyway.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the UK announced we wouldn't join the EU vaccine program and go our own way lots of critics, and anti Brexiteers, were howling that the Tories were playing political games, the UK would be screwed, we'd never be able to buy vaccines, we'd be at the back of the queue etc etc.

I don't think any of them have admitted they were wrong.

The EU, after four years of pretending to care about Ireland and telling the UK there cannot be a border of any sort under any circumstances, suddenly announced they were putting border controls in Ireland, without even consulting the Irish government who found out by watching the news on TV. When both Sinn Fein and the DUP are calling you idiots then you know you messed up.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, you know what they say about what comes from Texas, right?
 
tuxq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The euro is going to take a hit from this news. Time to throw some money in Forex.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
France is going to herd it through the grapevine.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A new vaccine manufacturing facility just opened up this month in Germany.  They aim to create a couple hundred thousand doses of the Biontech-Pfiser vaccine in the first half of the year.  That should help.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.