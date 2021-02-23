 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Security at the South Korean border is so tight that it only takes 3 hours, 9 camera sightings, and multiple alarms before authorities notice someone from North Korea is wandering around   (bbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Fail, North Korea, Korean War, South Korea, Korean Demilitarized Zone, South Korea's Joint Chiefs, Korea, Kim Il-sung, latest details  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2021 at 5:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is okay, he has valid passport from glorious nation of Cobrastan!
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defectors are generally encouraged, if they manage not to get shot at by NK as they escape.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not everybody wandering into the DMZ has been known to be mentally sound.

images.news18.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not everybody wandering into the DMZ has been known to be mentally sound.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

King Something: Is okay, he has valid passport from glorious nation of Cobrastan!


That not real country, Jorji. Make better passport next time.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welcome to Biden's America.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After a former gymnast defected last November by jumping over the border fence, South Korea's military announced it would check every sensor.


I LOLed at that part
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.