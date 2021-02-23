 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Starving flyers too weak to walk now can get up to 40 pounds of airport food robot-deliverd to their gates   (6abc.com) divider line
13
    More: Murica, US Airways, Delaware Valley, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia International Airport, Republic Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Philadelphia, PHL  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2021 at 1:26 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great - as if dodging kids, pets, and wanderers trying to make your connection isn't enough.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the bomb delivery device in an action movie or crime drama.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Upcoming newscast:  A drunken man in a Ron Jaworski uniform, pummeled the airport's delivery robot today.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wall-E World.
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's the deal with 40 pounds of airport food?
 
baorao
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now THAT is the droid I've been looking for!

hmmmkay.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
40 pounds of food to the gate. Mofo will be sitting right next to me too, just like always.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Where is my Big Mac?"
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It still requires an employee to lead it to the customer via a bluetooth link.  How is that an improvement on that same employee just rolling your food to you in something like this...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Seems like a very expensive solution that solves no problem.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow the new version of Nethack looks incredible!

/killed by a hare krishna
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, there's no way someone would trip over that in a busy airport.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.