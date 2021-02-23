 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   On today's episode of How the States Got Their Shapes, tiny parts of Northeast California and Southeast Oregon try to join Idaho   (kutv.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Move Oregon's Border, Oregon, Idaho, Greater Idaho' movement, Washington, History of Idaho, Snake River, Columbia River  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey here's a better idea: Don't like where you live? Farking move. We're not moving the state's lines for YOU, Jethro. Go on and git to Idaho your own damn self. We really don't want you here anyway.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a Lesser Idaho?

Is it private?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Would I have to watch the video in TFA to learn how the border got there, or was subby teasing me with the promise of arcane history?

/ Arcane History was the name of my all-nerd band in high school.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Combustion: Hey here's a better idea: Don't like where you live? Farking move. We're not moving the state's lines for YOU, Jethro. Go on and git to Idaho your own damn self. We really don't want you here anyway.


And they can take most of Eastern Washington with them.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: There's a Lesser Idaho?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: There's a Lesser Idaho?

Is it private?


I believe a step down from Russet is Dutch Yellow. Fun fact: Russet was pioneered by a Californian-Luther Burbank. I've visited Luther Burbank's home as it is a historical liberal Californian landmark. Suck it, rural Idaho. Maybe make a Confederate potato instead.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Combustion: Hey here's a better idea: Don't like where you live? Farking move. We're not moving the state's lines for YOU, Jethro. Go on and git to Idaho your own damn self. We really don't want you here anyway.


These movements happen from time to time because the interests of those in political power are not aligned with the vast regions they rule overs.  Population centers like Portland not reflecting southern or eastern Oregon, or the Bay Area/Los Angeles not reflecting North and Eastern portions of California.  So you have these movements pop up whether it is Greater Idaho or the State of Jefferson.  I do think it is slightly easier to adjust borders so you don't have to add Senators and merely have to adjust house of representatives seats but it is still vastly impractical considering state infrastructure and liabilities.

The only way adding new states makes sense is if you use that to allow the creation of another state to balance out the representation.  Say add Jefferson (carving out northern California and Southern Oregon) allows for either Statehood of Puerto Rico or Washington DC. Given this would presumably allow for 2 additional Republican leaning Senate seats with 2 additional Democratic leaning seats it is something that may be acceptable to both parties in terms of not losing influence.
 
BigLuca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: There's a Lesser Idaho?

Is it private?


Yes, starring two people who will always be 27 years old.

But for very different reasons.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Large swaths of Washington state would like to join a red state too, without understanding how bad they would be shooting themselves in the foot.

There was - briefly - a movement to introduce legislation to keep Washington state tax dollars in the counties in which they were collected. King County (the one with Seattle) asked "Do you really, REALLY want to do that? We wouldn't mind keeping all of our tax money, which would halve the tax dollars you rural counties end up with..." and that idea seemed to sputter down to nothing.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DRTFA: Would I have to watch the video in TFA to learn how the border got there, or was subby teasing me with the promise of arcane history?

/ Arcane History was the name of my all-nerd band in high school.


The video says Idaho was created by following a trail Lewis and Clark put on their maps. As they walked north, the left side fo the trail became Oregon, named for the gold they thought they would find there, and the right saide was named Idaho, and acronym for the 5 kinds of potatoes they discovered along the way (Indian, Delaware, Argentine, Homestead, Oklahogan). Of course, Oregon had been a Spanish territory first, so they didn't survey any of that land, using the old Spanish maps. That is the legal basis for being able to move the borders now - no US authority has ever actually measured Oregon, merely tracing its Spanish shape onto the first maps and then going from there.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Daedalus27: Combustion: Hey here's a better idea: Don't like where you live? Farking move. We're not moving the state's lines for YOU, Jethro. Go on and git to Idaho your own damn self. We really don't want you here anyway.

These movements happen from time to time because the interests of those in political power are not aligned with the vast regions they rule overs.  Population centers like Portland not reflecting southern or eastern Oregon, or the Bay Area/Los Angeles not reflecting North and Eastern portions of California.  So you have these movements pop up whether it is Greater Idaho or the State of Jefferson.  I do think it is slightly easier to adjust borders so you don't have to add Senators and merely have to adjust house of representatives seats but it is still vastly impractical considering state infrastructure and liabilities.

The only way adding new states makes sense is if you use that to allow the creation of another state to balance out the representation.  Say add Jefferson (carving out northern California and Southern Oregon) allows for either Statehood of Puerto Rico or Washington DC. Given this would presumably allow for 2 additional Republican leaning Senate seats with 2 additional Democratic leaning seats it is something that may be acceptable to both parties in terms of not losing influence.


We should just herd these right wing trash into a canyon and leave them for the vultures to pick clean.
 
