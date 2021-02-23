 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Jerome Powell says "inflation is soft" and challenges CPI to come at him, bro   (cnbc.com) divider line
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yield on the 10 year been creeping up bro.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only soft because everyone keeps looking.
Performance anxiety can affect even big, strong economies

Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is cool. Stop looking.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your iphone being a bit cheaper totally offsets skyrocketing rent and health care and education.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Everything is cool. Stop looking.


One commodity = overall inflation

Study it out
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

relaxitsjustme: Yield on the 10 year been creeping up bro.


They have to start moving some rates. I just refinanced my house like 6 or 7 months ago, am sub 3 on a 30, and the math has still made me question doing it again a few times.

That is pumping property values and we have had a bubble there we have been ignoring a long time. We need to pull that shiat in so it isn't a shiatshow when it lets go.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Intrepid00: Everything is cool. Stop looking.

One commodity = overall inflation

Study it out


Yep, just an oddity. Stop looking.

Stop looking

Stop
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

relaxitsjustme: Yield on the 10 year been creeping up bro.


1.36% on the 10 year Treasury

How shall we ever survive with rates such as these?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: TDWCom29: Intrepid00: Everything is cool. Stop looking.

One commodity = overall inflation

Study it out

Yep, just an oddity. Stop looking.

Stop looking

Stop


Cool story bro.  When do the prices of consumer products go up?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that include power bills in Texas? Those have seen significant inflation.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OptionC: Intrepid00: TDWCom29: Intrepid00: Everything is cool. Stop looking.

One commodity = overall inflation

Study it out

Yep, just an oddity. Stop looking.

Stop looking

Stop

Cool story bro.  When do the prices of consumer products go up?


Now or very shortly in the future depending when these futures are contracted for. I mean futures is right in the name.
 
Likwit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bruh.

I knew he'd say something I didn't like but "tHeReS nO inFlAtioN" was not what I expected.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bruh, just keep giving me more of that free money.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Likwit: Bruh.

I knew he'd say something I didn't like but "tHeReS nO inFlAtioN" was not what I expected.


We're just gonna lie to ourselves until like SPY 425.01 and then they'll crash the whole thing on top of our heads.
 
Scythed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They have a target for inflation. Inflation is rising but still nowhere near that target. Therefore, they're not going to change anything until that target is hit. That's a sensible strategy.
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OptionC: relaxitsjustme: Yield on the 10 year been creeping up bro.

1.36% on the 10 year Treasury

How shall we ever survive with rates such as these?


Alexis, show me someone who doesn't understand the 10 year yield and what direction it's trending means.
 
Likwit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Scythed: They have a target for inflation. Inflation is rising but still nowhere near that target. Therefore, they're not going to change anything until that target is hit. That's a sensible strategy.


The problem is that it's not so easy to dial it in once it starts running hot. That's why you had Yellen on TV talking about a 50 year bond recently. They're freaking out about having to control inflation without dicking with interest rates too much (or doing curve control like my boy Kuroda... if we see that stock up on BTC and gold, kids).
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Housing is nuts all over. In Portland there is an inventory shortage. But with the radical zoning laws enacted who knows what's going to happen. Lumber is sky high. Anyone who had had renovations done or has been working on projects knows this. Price of good power tools has gone up. Yes even in Harbor Freight. And that is a sign of insanity.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: OptionC: relaxitsjustme: Yield on the 10 year been creeping up bro.

1.36% on the 10 year Treasury

How shall we ever survive with rates such as these?

Alexis, show me someone who doesn't understand the 10 year yield and what direction it's trending means.


Alexa, show me someone who who screws up their own dig by calling you the wrong name.

When yields start to approach 0 because of a worldwide pandemic or global recession common sense would suggest that some day yields might go back up again.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Housing is nuts all over. In Portland there is an inventory shortage. But with the radical zoning laws enacted who knows what's going to happen. Lumber is sky high. Anyone who had had renovations done or has been working on projects knows this. Price of good power tools has gone up. Yes even in Harbor Freight. And that is a sign of insanity.


Same goes for the Charlotte Metro area.  Buyers are offering $40,000 over asking, with $25,000 in due diligence and STILL losing.  Houses are going under contract, sight unseen, often within hours of going on the market (or before they are even officially listed).  New construction is just now coming back after the initial COVID delays.
 
