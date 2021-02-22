 Skip to content
 
(TwinCities.com)   Two bystanders killed during police chase with driver high on fentanyl. And by that we mean the cop was high   (twincities.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is up with Minnesota cops?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As well as that photo.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Had fent in his system I mean
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How the hell do people take something 200 times more potent than heroin and still function?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's going to have a real problem in prison with fentanyl.  Fentanyl that dick up in him that is.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fergus Falls? The entire department is high in something or another, there's a reason why half the strippers of n the state come out of that town.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: How the hell do people take something 200 times more potent than heroin and still function?


You take a smaller amount of it. Your body also builds up a tolerance to fent fast.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: How the hell do people take something 200 times more potent than heroin and still function?


Dose. Is a thing.
 
6nome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's nothing like snorting a thin blue line.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: How the hell do people take something 200 times more potent than heroin and still function?


Tolerance.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did he have a Glo Worm with him at the time?
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did somebody shoot him, just to be safe?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Two weeks paid administrative leave...
 
