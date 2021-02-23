 Skip to content
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With 1.3 million Real Dolls you can store all 4 million oboes
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first time I've heard that.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline had me thinking this was about Zuckerberg.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The mannequins are not included in the mortgage.

Me: Oh, nevermind then.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't even be bothered to put the clothes away for the photo shoot advertising your house for sale. Nope, just throw em on the sofa or pile em up on the bed.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I looked it up, RealDolls seem to go for 1.5-3k. They look really real too. It's better than spending that much on a bunch of guns.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take back my sympathy for the idea it was just a lonely man. That's just creepy by choice...
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: So I looked it up, RealDolls seem to go for 1.5-3k. They look really real too. It's better than spending that much on a bunch of guns.


Depending on the caliber of your deek a .22 might offer a more compatible fit.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Jesus imagine that place in the dark... nooooooooperoni
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ahab and her half-assed harpoons are going diwn with the white whale. It's a good year for hemp.

/Don't call me Ishmael.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ok.

Which of you Farkers is selling their house?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Murkanen: The headline had me thinking this was about Zuckerberg.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
