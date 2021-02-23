 Skip to content
(ABC 30 Fresno)   Patron saint of virgins, girls and chastity sued for malpractice   (abc30.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doctors there saved his life, but he lost both legs and one arm, which has kept him away from his law practice and devastated the newlyweds.


he won't win the lawsuit, he lacks standing
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've found that Patrón is great for relieving girls of chastity and virginity.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"One out of four aint bad!"
 
kinkkerbelle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HIT is a severe prothrombotic condition, with affected individuals having a greater than 50% risk of developing new thromboembolic events.The mortality rate is approximately 20%, and approximately 10% of patients require amputations or suffer other major morbidity.

When this HITs, it is bad news and complications are common.  He doesn't have a leg to stand on.
 
inelegy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "A fairly common medical treatment has led to a series of lawsuits, including one against a Fresno hospital because it's blamed for a man losing three of his four limbs."

Thanks for the excess in clarity, article, because initially I was confused that the the man in question might, in fact, be an octopus.
 
