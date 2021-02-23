 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLTV Tyler)   ♫ Green Acres is the place to bathe ♪   (kltv.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Green Acres, Tyler, Texas, Baptist Church, Christianity, East Texas, Protestantism, Longview, Texas, American Civil War  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2021 at 2:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*starts packing*

Oh, Texas?

*unpacks*
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather bathe at Petticoat Junction.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: I'd rather bathe at Petticoat Junction.

[Fark user image image 311x162]


The Shady Rest was just down the tracks from Hooterville, but I've always maintained that the Shady Rest was Hooterville.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had my first hot shower in a week this weekend.
It was glorious.
FU, Snowpocalypse.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: Had my first hot shower in a week this weekend.
It was glorious.
FU, Snowpocalypse.


Was it cold? Didn't notice. Spent the last couple weeks in the hot tub.

Just another heartless Minnesotan who has been watching the news with both pity and amusement (mostly the latter was over the drivers without all-season tires)
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I'd rather bathe at Petticoat Junction.

[Fark user image 311x162]


But back in 1965, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ifky: Dr.Fey: I'd rather bathe at Petticoat Junction.

[Fark user image image 311x162]

The Shady Rest was just down the tracks from Hooterville, but I've always maintained that the Shady Rest was Hooterville.


Lots of curves, you bet. And even more, when you get.  To the junction
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I'd rather bathe at Petticoat Junction.

[Fark user image 311x162]


Where they took the phrase "I'd drink your bath water" a little too literally.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To blathe? Like bluffing? DNRTFA
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
hidden cameras in 3...2....
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I'd rather bathe at Petticoat Junction.

[Fark user image image 311x162]


Come for this.

/and maybe Arnold Ziffel
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: Maud Dib: Had my first hot shower in a week this weekend.
It was glorious.
FU, Snowpocalypse.

Was it cold? Didn't notice. Spent the last couple weeks in the hot tub.

Just another heartless Minnesotan who has been watching the news with both pity and amusement (mostly the latter was over the drivers without all-season tires)


Not for me, I get out in that shiat as much as possible. Not often that we get to throw disc golf in the snow. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jonjr215: Dr.Fey: I'd rather bathe at Petticoat Junction.

But back in 1965, right?


Well, be fair, I wasn't born when that show came out (or Green Acres), am just aware of its existence, so yeah, there's some time travel involved regardless.  Kind of like having a crush on Grace Kelly or sumpthin'
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.