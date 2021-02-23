 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   The real question is which priest, nun or Karen at the school subscribed to the hot Catholic mom's Onlyfans page   (cleveland19.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was one of the students, probably male, who got caught by their mom.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: It was one of the students, probably male, who got caught by their mom.


or a dad caught by his wife.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I'm sure once they found out about it, they all had a look. Just to be sure they were outraged in the right way.

/Many kittens may have been murdered while pumping the old outrage
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, $150K a month?  "Hey, Mrs. Offacue, you keep saying you hate your job, well I've got an idea."
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And here I thought only idolatry was punished down the generations.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: dionysusaur: It was one of the students, probably male, who got caught by their mom.

or a dad caught by his wife.


My guess, yes. Since it was pics of the mom and not the sons, we can safely assume it wasn't the priest.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mom caught the husband watching
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Better link, yes
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/rea​l​-life/news-life/mum-shamed-for-selling​-raunchy-images-online/news-story/ae02​027c526462364eda02d2f7802e21
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was awfully nice of them to provide her only fans name.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fountains of Wayne - Stacy's Mom (Official Music Video)
Youtube dZLfasMPOU4
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks to her subscribers, Crystal Jackson's OnlyFans account now brings in up to $150,000 per month.

I will never, ever understand why anyone would pay for porn.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They were only there getting directions on how to get away from there.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, please, Mrs. Poindexter.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Much, much more (NSFW): https://twitter.com/poindexte​r_mrs?lan​g=en
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Thanks to her subscribers, Crystal Jackson's OnlyFans account now brings in up to $150,000 per month.

I will never, ever understand why anyone would pay for porn.


At  her earning $2M a year, it's worth some research.   It may be the only gig economy business model that works.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Usually a monetary donation to the church magically fixes things like this.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean. Maybe don't send your kids to Catholic school? Religious schools aren't exactly well known for treating this sort of thing as no big deal.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why would you subject your children to a Catholic education in the first place. They are asshats with a penchant for all sorts of abuse.

You are almost guaranteed to be abused emotionally by the Catholic guilt system. Jesus died for you and all that b.s.

Never mind the other abuse possibilities.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If this biatch is making 2 mil a year with this shiat then put your kids in a different more expensive ass school.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm 100% positive some battleaxes husband got caught with it and IMMEDIATELY threw Mrs. Poindexter under the bus.

The ONLY reason any of these women have a problem with it is because they're pissed they didn't think of it sooner and/or look like roadkill left out in the sun and couldn't pay people to look at them.

Frankly, if the couple are making that much money monthly you can totally afford a better school for Beaver and Wally than some antiquated molestathon Catholic school.
 
payattention
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA - "...seeks to enroll her kids in another Catholic school, one that's less 'judgmental'."

Yeah, good luck with that, Mrs. 'posing with devil horns'...

The Dog Ate My Homework - I will never, ever understand why anyone would pay for porn.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Does this help?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: At  her earning $2M a year, it's worth some research.   It may be the only gig economy business model that works.


More like giggity economy, amiright?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA - "...seeks to enroll her kids in another Catholic school, one that's less 'judgmental'."

Yeah, good luck with that, Mrs. 'posing with devil horns'...

The Dog Ate My Homework - I will never, ever understand why anyone would pay for porn.

[Fark user image 800x450]

Does this help?


I knew a guy like that in high school. Except that he was more round.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks to her subscribers, Crystal Jackson's OnlyFans account now brings in up to $150,000 per month.

I think I see the problem.  She wasn't tithing.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: BitwiseShift: At  her earning $2M a year, it's worth some research.   It may be the only gig economy business model that works.

More like giggity economy, amiright?


I still don't understand this. Y'all know you can see naked ladies for free on the internet, right? You don't need to pay.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Breach the standards, pay the price. Even when the standards might appear fluid and not equally applied.
Sure, you might consider it hypocritical for a flawed institution to do such a thing, but we live in an imperfect world.
Gina Carano had it coming.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

offacue: Wait, $150K a month?  "Hey, Mrs. Offacue, you keep saying you hate your job, well I've got an idea."


On one side of the equation, Mrs Poindexter can afford to send her boys to a better private school.

But also on that side of the equation, Mrs Poindexter might make $250k per month after the publicity from this "scandal".
 
ThereBeNoShelterHere [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In no way an indictment of their cause, but watching the embedded video when the husband is speaking her mouth moves in time with some of his words, like a bad actor following along waiting for their cue.

/Thought it worth mentioning. Now not so sure.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: payattention: FTFA - "...seeks to enroll her kids in another Catholic school, one that's less 'judgmental'."

Yeah, good luck with that, Mrs. 'posing with devil horns'...

The Dog Ate My Homework - I will never, ever understand why anyone would pay for porn.

[Fark user image 800x450]

Does this help?

I knew a guy like that in high school. Except that he was more round.


Doesn't answer anything.  No matter how weird or ugly you are, you can still get free porn.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Religious nuts: We are going to shame you into stop doing the things we think are bad.

Also religious nuts: Here is some free advertising for doing the things we think are bad making you much more successful and almost ensuring that they continue.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
#1 source of soccer moms

catholic schools
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's been a few of these OnlyFans scandal stories on FARK.  Hope the admins are getting a kickback from the inevitable increase of traffic.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

offacue: Wait, $150K a month?  "Hey, Mrs. Offacue, you keep saying you hate your job, well I've got an idea."


No sh*t... Mrs. Fool and I need to have a talk tonight.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

1funguy: #1 source of soccer moms

catholic schools


Soccer is a vigorous and healthy sport for youngsters.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Yes, please, Mrs. Poindexter.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]

Much, much more (NSFW): https://twitter.com/poindexter​_mrs?lang=en



And they're spectacular.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of the pissed off moms, had a HUSBAND looking at and downloading those pictures.  ;)
 
Kinan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

serfdood: Thanks to her subscribers, Crystal Jackson's OnlyFans account now brings in up to $150,000 per month.

I think I see the problem.  She wasn't tithing.


You have to pay extra for that.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The side view looks a bit different (I know, sharp knees).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just hope her husband isn't joining her in any of the pictures because that cat is grotesque. Wow!
 
12349876
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Thanks to her subscribers, Crystal Jackson's OnlyFans account now brings in up to $150,000 per month.

I will never, ever understand why anyone would pay for porn.


You're paying for the social interaction like the old 1-900 numbers.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

desertfool: offacue: Wait, $150K a month?  "Hey, Mrs. Offacue, you keep saying you hate your job, well I've got an idea."

No sh*t... Mrs. Fool and I need to have a talk tonight.


No worries I'm with her now. After she cleans up in the shower I'll take some pics
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: I mean. Maybe don't send your kids to

Catholic American school? Religious schools aren't exactly well known for treating this sort of thing as no big deal.

FTFY

Joking aside, people just need to fark right off and mind their own business.
Is someone over there speaking a language you don't understand? Is anyone being harmed?  NO?  fark off and take your sensitivities with you
Is someone having fun in a park with their family? Is anyone being harmed?  NO?  fark off and take your sensitivities with you

Is a person sharing pictures of themselves because someone else will pay them for it? Is anyone being harmed?  NO?  fark off and take your sensitivities with you

We need more STFU and FO in our lives.  In addition to a relaxation of what is considered assault and bodily harm.

Show up without a mask for the reason of making a scene while you film it to show how stupid and repressed you are?  Throat punch
 
boog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

offacue: Wait, $150K a month?  "Hey, Mrs. Offacue, you keep saying you hate your job, well I've got an idea."


That's like 1.8 million a year. Surely it must be more like $15k a month.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
seeks to enroll her kids in another Catholic school, one that's less "judgmental."

HAHAHAHA
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: dionysusaur: BitwiseShift: At  her earning $2M a year, it's worth some research.   It may be the only gig economy business model that works.

More like giggity economy, amiright?

I still don't understand this. Y'all know you can see naked ladies for free on the internet, right? You don't need to pay.


But it isn't your neighbor/kids' hot mom

CreepySB, when I was around 14 my older sister found my stash and brought them to the table at dinner. She throws them all down and angrily asks me "what is it about looking at naked girls?? What if you knew her name??? What if she was our neighbor????" My dad says "that'd be hot" and confiscated my mags.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ThereBeNoShelterHere: In no way an indictment of their cause, but watching the embedded video when the husband is speaking her mouth moves in time with some of his words, like a bad actor following along waiting for their cue.

/Thought it worth mentioning. Now not so sure.


I had to go back and watch it again, and you're right, she does mouth some of the words he speaking. That's... Unsettling.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They did her kids a favor and she doesn't even realize it.  Also, I'm struggling with that $150K a month number, unless she's doing some very rare stuff.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ThereBeNoShelterHere: In no way an indictment of their cause, but watching the embedded video when the husband is speaking her mouth moves in time with some of his words, like a bad actor following along waiting for their cue.

/Thought it worth mentioning. Now not so sure.


They presumably rehearsed their answers to the interview questions - anybody who's not an idiot would if they're going to be on video. And most people are terrible actors.

*shrug*
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She looks fun
 
camarugala
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes. I'm sure her children are simply devastated at the prospect of not going to Catholic school because their moms Twitter account links all of her photos to #Latinculos.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Thanks to her subscribers, Crystal Jackson's OnlyFans account now brings in up to $150,000 per month.

I will never, ever understand why anyone would pay for porn.


Some people like to pay the content creators directly rather than visit sites that steal content and repost it for ad revenue?
 
