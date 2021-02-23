 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Raw sewage floods NJ neighborhood and goes unnoticed   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Water, Wastewater, Internet privacy, Privacy, Longport, New Jersey, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Atlantic County, New Jersey, immediate health risk  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[Australian accent] "Clogged drain, Ratty?"
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Got killed by ten million pounds of sludge from New York and New Jersey."
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby gets Headline of the Week!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The leak was reported Sunday near Wellington and Dorset avenues in Ventnor and caused sewage to "flood" nearby streets, according to police.


atlantic avenue and marvin gardens need to watch out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x242]


"I love it!"

/Got to it before I did
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Back in high school one of our neighbors had some kind of problem with their sewer line that made it back up from the main into their finished basement. (rec room, etc.)

Of course this happened while they were on vacation, so by the time they got back the basement was full almost to the ceiling. The house stank for weeks even after the basement was gutted.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yep, and that will drain out into the ocean. Gotta love shore towns that all the rain water collection goes straight into the ocean..
 
groverpm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If it went unnoticed why am I reading about it here?
 
Fissile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

groverpm: If it went unnoticed why am I reading about it here?


Because Texas farkers need something to divert attention away from the Texas sized cluster-fark that is Texas.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groverpm: If it went unnoticed why am I reading about it here?


I'm no rocket surgeon but pretty sure they're referring to the locals.....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seriously though once you hit like exit 120 going PW north it smells like a dead animal.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welp, if it's raw, then put it in a crock pot.
 
