(NYPost)   Woman facing backlash for giving her heart to husband for Valentine's Day. Did I say 'her' heart'? Oops, I meant 'a heart from a giraffe she just killed.' (with pics)   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Hunting, Van Der Merwe, trophy hunter, wrath of animal rights activists, Sentience, Valentine's Day present, dream kill, avid hunter  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don Jr dates the weirdest women.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another prolife conservative.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slathered in blood, hunted by wild hungry dogs. That's just the start of the odyssey she should enjoy next.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear these people are mentally ill. I understand conservation kills in terms of deer and snakes and even fish...but this?

This is wrong.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, she went toe to toe with natures fiercest killer. The giraffe.

People who enjoy killing things for fun are usually called "psychopaths". Somebody should make that biatch sit there with a knife and fork and eat every pound of that animal.

What a coont.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trophy Hunter = Idle Rich Kid
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was coming right for her!
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird realizing that I'm sexist because I'm always a little surprised when women do something this idiotic but not when men do it.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Trophy Hunter = Idle Rich Kid


Yup, and those places in Africa really need the money so this is what we get.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you get killed by a crazy psycho trophy hunting woman, sometimes you smack your neck on a live wire and get fried - planet Earth is tough.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


It looks fine to me, a little sleepy maybe
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Rule #1: Never stick your dick in crazy. If she's willing to cut out a giraffe's heart, she's willing to cut yours out, too.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: I swear these people are mentally ill. I understand conservation kills in terms of deer and snakes and even fish...but this?

This is wrong.


Yep. I hate trophy hunters.

Except for deer.
Those things are forest rats, just waiting to dart in front of traffic.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you hunt a giraffe? Of all the things on the planet to hunt. What's next? Kittens?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate her.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have a non-NYPost link for this?

Please and thank you.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my travels to South Africa I am always surprised by the number of whites there who are utter and complete assholes. I've met locals who are proudly and openly racist and disrespect everything and everybody not like themselves. Otherwise, they seem like nice and intelligent people. South Africa is, to me, the Texas of Africa.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, wtf. I'm as much carnivore as the next Namibian (we give Argentinians a run for their money there) but seriously, wtf is wrong with you.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Unikitty: I swear these people are mentally ill. I understand conservation kills in terms of deer and snakes and even fish...but this?

This is wrong.

Yep. I hate trophy hunters.

Except for deer.
Those things are forest rats, just waiting to dart in front of traffic.


Forest rats with devastatingly sharp hooves.

I boycott Jimmy John's and shame anyone who eats there.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article says she has killed over 500 animals already.  What are the odds that this crazy biatch has already played The Most Dangerous Game with some poor black dude pulled off the street? If not yet, when?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just couldn't imagine seeing a giraffe and saying "I want to kill that thing and cut out it's heart".

I would be lucky just to see one in the wild, and take a photo of it. To want to kill it as an accomplishment is insane.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds of an old Joke I wrote:

"I inherited the heart of a lion from my grandfather.  But the zoo made me give it back."
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you emotionally feel good about witnessing the amazing spectacle of nature, but feel even better by killing some of it.

I can't really say this without finding find it seems to suggest anything less than a  dangerously unstable adult that lacks empathy nor holds any value for life.


But i do love how she slam dunks the reality that any woman is just as cable of being that kind of inhuman trash as any man can be.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



If you're dressing like that to hunt in Africa, you're on a canned hunt and are shaming other hunters.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long as these communities continue to license trophy hunting for the cash people like this will continue to glorify it on the internet.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: From my travels to South Africa I am always surprised by the number of whites there who are utter and complete assholes. I've met locals who are proudly and openly racist and disrespect everything and everybody not like themselves. Otherwise, they seem like nice and intelligent people. South Africa is, to me, the Texas of Africa.


They are a real mix.

Some whites were instrumental in the abolition of apartheid. Some, like many Boers, weren't. Some white farmers give their workers fair pay and shares in the farm, others pay the minimum and hate it that other farmers drive the price of labour up.

I honeymooned in SA, and the grossly obese Boer tour guide we got on one trip was just hugely, unapologetically racist.

/top moment - he was so fat, his gut jammed against the horn on the steering wheel while we were silently viewing an elephant up close.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have to eat it before being aloud to leave.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all a lie as the source is the NYPost citing other British tabloids.

She was actually performing a much needed heart transplant.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last Christmas I gave you Jeffrey's heart, but the very next day you gave it away.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: /top moment - he was so fat, his gut jammed against the horn on the steering wheel while we were silently viewing an elephant up close.


Great Moments in Memory. I would have loved to have been there. And you are right about other whites who have some sense of reality and decency. It's still shocking, though, the level of hurt still displayed by whites 30 years after the end of apartheid. Especially considering the incredible crimes committed by the whites and how small a minority of South Africa they were by population. Makes me appreciate how well America has done in comparison regarding race relations.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Salmon: I hate her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wow, she went toe to toe with natures fiercest killer. The giraffe.

People who enjoy killing things for fun are usually called "psychopaths". Somebody should make that biatch sit there with a knife and fork and eat every pound of that animal.

What a coont.


Giraffes aren't completely helpless. Maybe she can challenge the next one to a kickboxing match.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Highly privileged, highly trashy.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image image 850x566]


If you're dressing like that to hunt in Africa, you're on a canned hunt and are shaming other hunters.


I know people who went on a hunt like that, where you pick what you want to kill from a menu and they do everything but tie it down and drug it to make it easier for you. What's challenging about killing a giraffe? What possible satisfaction could you possibly get from that?
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I enjo
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Managed trophy hunting can provide funds for conservation efforts while also providing wildlife management - eg if a male is nearing the end of its life removing it from the herd isn't going to impact the population growth, and may improve it. I get why the reserves do these hunts - may well raise some funds doing wildlife management.

The folks who pay to do these trophy hunts though...
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I enjoy hunting, but this is the only trophy hunting that I will ever partake of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Unikitty: I swear these people are mentally ill. I understand conservation kills in terms of deer and snakes and even fish...but this?

This is wrong.

Yep. I hate trophy hunters.

Except for deer.
Those things are forest rats, just waiting to dart in front of traffic.

Forest rats with devastatingly sharp hooves.

I boycott Jimmy John's and shame anyone who eats there.


Same reason I won't eat there.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is the female we're talking about a human or a lioness? Because, such a gift to hubby might be normal if you're a lioness. A human woman: Not so much...


/was reminded of an old joke t-shirt that showed a cat with a dead mouse sitting at the door waiting to be let in: "If I had 2 dead rats, I would give you one. You're my best friend!" :P
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mock26: I enjoy hunting, but this is the only trophy hunting that I will ever partake of:

[Fark user image 850x637]


I've done a couple of those types of hunts. We were using compound bows.
Fun to do, and nothing dies.
Well, as long as the other hunters stay out of the way.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was the giraffe heart responsibly harvested via low-hanging power lines?
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Unikitty: I swear these people are mentally ill. I understand conservation kills in terms of deer and snakes and even fish...but this?

This is wrong.

Yep. I hate trophy hunters.

Except for deer.
Those things are forest rats, just waiting to dart in front of traffic.

Forest rats with devastatingly sharp hooves.

I boycott Jimmy John's and shame anyone who eats there.


My county pays large sums of money to people to come in at night with silenced sniper rifles to shoot deer, when there are people upstate that would happily come in with a cooler and a bow for free if they were allowed to keep the meat.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: Should have to eat it before being aloud to leave.


To go back to her citrus farm down the road in Limpopo?

That was not a wild animal she shot, it was livestock on a high-fence game ranch. Obviously the operator decided it was time for a younger bull to take over the breeding, travel restrictions are keeping almost all the foreign hunters away so he gave a local a bargain.

Jesus, ya'll should get better fitting panties, those you are wearing are much too easy to twist.

That giraffe was probably bought at auction 10 years ago just like a cattle rancher buys a bull, transported to the game ranch and turned out inside a few square miles of bush with a bunch of female giraffes and no lions to worry about. For a solid decade it had nothing to do but eat and make baby giraffes. It was in no danger of being shot because it was his herd bull. Either his performance lagged or the lack of foreign hunters forced the rancher to reduce his herds.

I understand that it is somehow morally superior for an American rancher to load an old bull up for auction to get electrocuted and turned into Big Macs rather than somebody just driving up and shooting that giraffe, but I don't understand how.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Iowan73: stuhayes2010: [Fark user image image 850x566]


If you're dressing like that to hunt in Africa, you're on a canned hunt and are shaming other hunters.

I know people who went on a hunt like that, where you pick what you want to kill from a menu and they do everything but tie it down and drug it to make it easier for you. What's challenging about killing a giraffe? What possible satisfaction could you possibly get from that?


Hey, we have no idea what kind of giraffe-related trauma she endured in her childhood that left- okay, I can't do it. There's nothing funny about any of this and I'm just going to go check out the Daawww tab for a little bit.
 
schezar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flamark: From my travels to South Africa I am always surprised by the number of whites there who are utter and complete assholes. I've met locals who are proudly and openly racist and disrespect everything and everybody not like themselves. Otherwise, they seem like nice and intelligent people. South Africa is, to me, the Texas of Africa.


The first experience I had with absolutely shameless, naked racism was an Afrikaaner named Hendrik, who was a fellow kitchen porter.

I don't remember what the context for this was, but he growled at me one night, "In my country, you see a white woman with a black man walking down the street, you shoot that black bastard." I had no idea what the hell to do in response.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cormee: [nypost.com image 850x566]

It looks fine to me, a little sleepy maybe


Pining for the fjords?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeff5: I understand that it is somehow morally superior for an American rancher to load an old bull up for auction to get electrocuted and turned into Big Macs rather than somebody just driving up and shooting that giraffe, but I don't understand how.


If someone is using that giraffe for food, then I would pull back on the outrage.

I did not see that mentioned in the article.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Mock26: I enjoy hunting, but this is the only trophy hunting that I will ever partake of:

[Fark user image 850x637]

I've done a couple of those types of hunts. We were using compound bows.
Fun to do, and nothing dies.
Well, as long as the other hunters stay out of the way.


One of the big 3D target manufacturers, Rinehart, does a traveling shoot every year where they set up at local archery clubs and do open shoots where anyone can buy a ticket and attend. They set up two courses of 50 targets each. One of them has African game animals. So anyone who wants to take a shot at a giraffe or elephant can do so there. Well, so long as they are into archery. I did it one year, and it was a hell of a lot of fun. Though I did lose one arrow on the giraffe as I flubbed my shot and hit it in the head, and the head was too high to reach, even with the step ladder that was provided. :-D
 
