(Twitter)   First there was "Elf on the shelf", then "Mensch on the bench". Now we have "King of the Jews in the shoes"   (twitter.com) divider line
46
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Dibs on "Yahweh in the Hallway."
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

foo monkey: Dibs on "Yahweh in the Hallway."


Dibs on....dammit.

f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Well, I guess thats one way to lose those walking blues
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
There are some good ones in there

God getting shod

Cross in a Ross

Jesus by Adidas
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
forgiver of sins by the moccasins
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Should have been in the sandals section.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doodenkoff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Christ On a Rack
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Shoes have soles too.
 
exparrot
‘’ 8 hours ago  
By Grabthar's Hammer, what a savior
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Politics?
 
ar393
‘’ 8 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Shoes have soles too.


I was going to make a joke about saving soles.... so yeah...shakes tiny fist.

Also glad the god of the shod has also been made.
 
ar393
‘’ 8 hours ago  

grokca: Should have been in the sandals section.


Somewhere I have a shirt from tshirthell..."men who where sandals...get what they deserve" with jesus on the cross.

My pretty Catholic girlfriend did not find it as funny as I did.
She also stopped find me funny about 8 years ago
 
ippolit
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fly-guy on Mount Sinai.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ar393: grokca: Should have been in the sandals section.

Somewhere I have a shirt from tshirthell..."men who where sandals...get what they deserve" with jesus on the cross.

My pretty Catholic girlfriend did not find it as funny as I did.
She also stopped find me funny about 8 years ago


Wear....need coffee.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fart_Machine: Politics?


don't worry, the repeat will show up on the food tab
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Doodenkoff: Christ On a Rack


Wouldn't that be a 'Rack of Lamb'?
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Verily I say unto thee, check out these hot end of season deals.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Savior on a sandal
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark you, sandal worshipping Heathens.

I follow the God of the Gourd.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 8 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Shoes have soles too.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Even Cenobites need footwear.

\we have such savings to show you
\\even in hell your savings will be legendary
\\\we'll tear your sole apart
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Jesus Christ, look at those shoes!
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i state your name
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

FeFiFoFark: [Fark user image 425x532]


What a moron.  That's not a man, it's an Ent.  Obviously.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 8 hours ago  
jewishexponent.comView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fairy tale amid footwear sale?
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 8 hours ago  

LL316: FeFiFoFark: [Fark user image 425x532]

What a moron.  That's not a man, it's an Ent.  Obviously.


Enting, at best
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fart_Machine: Politics?


"Jews" is not a good word to bring up in Main Tab.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He's there to save your soles.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Crucifix in the kicks
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The devil is in the details.
 
DrFuko
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Resurrection in the shoe section.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jeezy in the Yeezys?
 
ar393
‘’ 7 hours ago  
doesn't quite work but made me chuckle anyways...Air Force Nuns
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just hangin' with his sole brothers.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 7 hours ago  
appropriately between the sneakers and the loafers
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fart_Machine: Politics?


This political link brought to you by adbrain.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I thought it was Christ on a Crutch.
 
the sentinel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Souls for soles?
 
Sarek of the Edmund Fitzgerald
‘’ 5 hours ago  
L. Ron in the john?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a sight gag that does not land at all. Damn, that's awful. You can't depend on someone figuring that one out. And if they do figure it out, they will think it was their idea, not the idea of the person who put the crucifix there.
 
