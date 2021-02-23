 Skip to content
'Naked chatting' apparently costs less than $.55 per day in China
3
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some netizens questioned why there were still so many victims that would like to take the risk although they have been warned again and again.

Reminds me of the old joke about the gang of women robbing men in store parking lots by distracting them with sex, and the guy who comes home to get some more money so he can be robbed again for the third or fourth time.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only costs me $5/month out of a server in Kentucky.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It should be free, after equipment, camera, lighting, makeup, and internet charges.
 
