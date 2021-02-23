 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Three police officers chase man without a mask down London street (w/ nsfw pics)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that guy had some serious road rash in the wrong place when they finally caught up to him and tackled him
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chariots of Fire was in my head the whole time
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call the police, there's a madman around.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who among us hasn't been there?

God speed, sir.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T LOOK ETHEL!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first reaction is that I'd rather do this summer because of shrinkage but then I thought I'm probably not making any lady friends during this fiasco anyway so cold air and less flopping around it likely best.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, remove your mask...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video is useless without Yakety Sax
 
Cythraul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I were a cop, I think I'd just let a naked person get away.  Otherwise, it could look like you were chasing them for.. ahem.. other reasons.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ray Stevens - "The Streak" (Music Video)
Youtube XtzoUu7w-YM
 
70Ford
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kayanlau: Chariots of Fire was in my head the whole time


Damn you....it's in my head now :)
Chariots of Fire • Main Theme • Vangelis
Youtube CSav51fVlKU
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

70Ford: kayanlau: Chariots of Fire was in my head the whole time

Damn you....it's in my head now :)
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CSav51fV​lKU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The live version is better:
Chariots of Fire - Mr Bean | London Symphony Orchestra
Youtube owOcW6mjl6Y
 
