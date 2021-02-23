 Skip to content
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boring story: My wife put my summer hats downstairs.  When I picked them up there were some webs in them and I thought nothing of it and cleaned them out.  About a day later I found out that it was an spawning ground for baby spiders.  Of course brown recluses, had 6 spots on my head. Damn itchy and made nice skin craters.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Burn it to the ground.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Boring story: My wife put my summer hats downstairs.  When I picked them up there were some webs in them and I thought nothing of it and cleaned them out.  About a day later I found out that it was an spawning ground for baby spiders.  Of course brown recluses, had 6 spots on my head. Damn itchy and made nice skin craters.


Boring?  Were the baby spiders boring into your head?  *shudder*
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Boring story: My wife put my summer hats downstairs.  When I picked them up there were some webs in them and I thought nothing of it and cleaned them out.  About a day later I found out that it was an spawning ground for baby spiders.  Of course brown recluses, had 6 spots on my head. Damn itchy and made nice skin craters.


You're lucky.  Brown recluse bites can become necrotic, requiring significant tissue removal.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three brown recluse spiders were discovered in the Shapiro Undergraduate Library

THREE SPIDERS?  Well then, there's only one thing to do.

content.invisioncic.comView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not a brown recluse story but my giant hound dog has an awful habit of crushing bugs with her forehead. She did that to a wolf spider and ended up having 2 surgeries with multiple drains sticking out of her face. She's okay now with a bunch of Frankenstein scars
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Merltech: Boring story: My wife put my summer hats downstairs.  When I picked them up there were some webs in them and I thought nothing of it and cleaned them out.  About a day later I found out that it was an spawning ground for baby spiders.  Of course brown recluses, had 6 spots on my head. Damn itchy and made nice skin craters.


Around here it's primarily Black Widows
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Brown Recluse: one of Marvel's least successful characters.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
dont have them here but a buddy down in the flatlands had one in his woodpile and it bit him on the upper thigh. He has a football sized crater there now...
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Brown Recluse: one of Marvel's least successful characters.


Well, she never comes out in public.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TIL of another Australian horror:  The wrap-around spider.  Normal spiders are bad enough but ones you don't know are there till you touch them are a nightmare.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The brown extrovert spiders are a bigger problem.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Besides, they're only undergrads.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freetomato: TIL of another Australian horror:  The wrap-around spider.  Normal spiders are bad enough but ones you don't know are there till you touch them are a nightmare.[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


JFC.  That continent needs to be sterilized with nuclear fire.

Mind you, the shiat that lives there will likely just develop MORE super powers.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: freetomato: TIL of another Australian horror:  The wrap-around spider.  Normal spiders are bad enough but ones you don't know are there till you touch them are a nightmare.[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

JFC.  That continent needs to be sterilized with nuclear fire.

Mind you, the shiat that lives there will likely just develop MORE super powers.


Do you want radioactive drop bears with super powers?  Because that's how you get radioactive drop bears with super powers
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freetomato: TIL of another Australian horror:  The wrap-around spider.  Normal spiders are bad enough but ones you don't know are there till you touch them are a nightmare.[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Yet another example that everything in Australiais trying to kill you.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

freetomato: TIL of another Australian horror:  The wrap-around spider.  Normal spiders are bad enough but ones you don't know are there till you touch them are a nightmare.[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


That looks totally freak'in awesome.

/Had a brown recluse hitch a ride under my coat for a two-mile bus ride once...
//Brushed it off in the bathroom and thought better of that later.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Merltech: Boring story: My wife put my summer hats downstairs.  When I picked them up there were some webs in them and I thought nothing of it and cleaned them out.  About a day later I found out that it was an spawning ground for baby spiders.  Of course brown recluses, had 6 spots on my head. Damn itchy and made nice skin craters.

You're lucky.  Brown recluse bites can become necrotic, requiring significant tissue removal.


I've been bitten twice, years apart, once on the forearm and once on the leg. Took months to heal up entirely, and I've still got some nice big scars to show for it.

Bonus, hours after the leg bite I had my first and so far only full gran-mal seizure. One minute I'm eating dinner, the next thing I know I'm lying on my back with chicken and rice scattered all over the room. Spent the next few days in a hospital and I don't remember much of the experience.

/ does not like Brown Recluse spiders AT ALL!
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My brother got bit by a recluce on the shoulder one night around bedtime when we were kids.  By the time we woke up he had a crater of rotten flesh about the size of a silver dollar.  They are not to be farked with.
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
in Australia is trying to kill you.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The entomologist that identified the species of spider knew they were found at the Shapiro University because one of the arachnids was heard to remark "Did you know my wife is a doctor?"
 
