11 arrested for stealing two shipments of iPhones worth €18.5 million at Schiphol airport. Both iPhones were recovered
    Amsterdam, Haarlemmermeer, Koninklijke Marechaussee, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This joke has never not been funny since 2007.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schiphol... heheh.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This joke has never not been funny since 2007.


Yeah, but every non-iPhone user has been bitter ever since. So, they just keep farking that e-chicken with the same joke.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Have you or a relative been injured by an 18 wheeler? Then you need the law firm of Zaandam, Amsterdam, Volendam, Eindhoven, and Haarlemmermeer"
 
strapp3r
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Touché émetteur!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 183x275]

"Have you or a relative been injured by an 18 wheeler? Then you need the law firm of Zaandam, Amsterdam, Volendam, Eindhoven, and Haarlemmermeer"


It's the the Nederland's answer to thst ambulance chaser, The Texas Hammer?

DIE DUTCH SHOVEL!

VE WILL BÜRY DEM IN DA CØURT' JA!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: NikolaiFarkoff: This joke has never not been funny since 2007.

Yeah, but every non-iPhone user has been bitter ever since. So, they just keep farking that e-chicken with the same joke.


Think you missed the double negative.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I lol'd
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This joke has never not been funny since 2007.


The new iPhone 12 is $900
The new Samsung S21 ranges from $800 to $1,300
Even the Pixel 5 is $700

I think most flagship phones in general have been getting a little out of control.
 
hej
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: I lol'd


you must be new here
 
