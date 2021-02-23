 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   Illinois lawmakers want to ban 'Grand Theft Auto' amid spike in carjackings. Next they will go after that old time rock and roll   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Chicago, Illinois, Philanthropist Early Walker, United States, Video game controversy, Motor vehicle theft, video game, Different versions of GTA  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing like a bunch of pucker mouthed Jesus freaks to regulate the free market.
Thank God we have Hobby Lobby to tell us how to deal with S.E.X.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Philanthropist Early Walker says violent video games like GTA could be influencing their young minds.

So, I wasn't sure and just looked it up, and the first version of this game (which I've never really played) was released back in 1997. I don't know how that version compares to the current version other than probably having crappier graphics, but it would seem to me that if there was going to be some sort of game-related spike in carjackings due to the game influencing young minds, you would have started seeing signs of it then. Which I suspect means that Philanthropist Early Walker is an idiot with a cool-sounding name that, unfortunately, does not scale to fit his actual value as a thinking person.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Nothing like a bunch of pucker mouthed Jesus freaks to regulate the free market.
Thank God we have Hobby Lobby to tell us how to deal with S.E.X.


Thanks for the visceral reminder of why I have you tagged as a FarkIntellectualTM.   Congressman Evans is a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat trying to reduce violent crime in one of the toughest areas of the South Side.  I don't know Mr. Walker, but I know of his organization, and he too is a South Sider trying to reduce violent crime.  I might disagree with the idea that there's much if any causality between video games and crime, but I don't fault either for trying to address violence in their communities.

But, hey, go off!  If Fark is now a website where expecting student loan borrowers to repay their debts makes you a republican, what are you when you call a democratic lawmaker a "pucker mouthed Jesus freak"?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That game launched in 2013 LOL
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It would probably be more effective if they passed a law telling local news to stop showing surveillance video of carjackings multiple times in their half hour "news" programs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All those unemployed marijuana salespeople can start sell GTA games.  What?  I'm being told there are no unemployed marijuana salespeople.  Odd.  I thought that legalization would take care of the illegal MJ drug sales and their rampant street fights and drive by shootings.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  I know I get the urge to punch the gas every time I see a empty car trailer because of GTA.  I bet I could clear 2-3 cars in my Prius.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Byno: I might disagree with the idea that there's much if any causality between video games and crime, but I don't fault either for trying to address violence in their communities.


This isn't trying though. This is the opposite of trying.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Nothing like a bunch of pucker mouthed Jesus freaks to regulate the free market.
Thank God we have Hobby Lobby to tell us how to deal with S.E.X.


Your talking points on puritanical ideologues wanting to regulate the free market are a generation out of date.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FFS not this bullshiat again.   Blaming video games instead of actually trying to do something to really deal with the root causes.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Byno: I might disagree with the idea that there's much if any causality between video games and crime, but I don't fault either for trying to address violence in their communities.

This isn't trying though. This is the opposite of trying.


No, it's trying.  Hot takes on the internet are not trying.  Committing or encouraging actual carjackings is the opposite of trying.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/​0​2/research-linking-violent-entertainme​nt-aggression-retracted-after-scrutiny​
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I blame Pac-Man for the obesity epidemic.
 
orissus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Byno: vudukungfu: Nothing like a bunch of pucker mouthed Jesus freaks to regulate the free market.
Thank God we have Hobby Lobby to tell us how to deal with S.E.X.

Thanks for the visceral reminder of why I have you tagged as a FarkIntellectualTM.   Congressman Evans is a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat trying to reduce violent crime in one of the toughest areas of the South Side.  I don't know Mr. Walker, but I know of his organization, and he too is a South Sider trying to reduce violent crime.  I might disagree with the idea that there's much if any causality between video games and crime, but I don't fault either for trying to address violence in their communities.

But, hey, go off!  If Fark is now a website where expecting student loan borrowers to repay their debts makes you a republican, what are you when you call a democratic lawmaker a "pucker mouthed Jesus freak"?


HAHAHAHAHHAH.  This is excellent satire.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a professional video game owner, all video games make me want to do is buy more video games.  Going outside would be a waste of video game time.  The only way video games would spike crime is if casuals decided to crime is what I'm saying.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure we're all really consistent about not believing media encourages actions, and not just when it's media we like/dislike.

/grew up on gangsta rap and GTA, never carjacked anyone, but still...
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Carjackings are up everywhere.  Don't blame video games.

Modern technology, like key fobs, has made it a lot hard for thieves to just break in and hotwire the car, so they either need the fob or to carjack you.

Overall, car theft is down, but these days carjacking is a popular method to get the cars that do get stolen.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These dummies cant stop people from taking other peoples cars at gunpoint in public but they think they can stop people from playing video games at home?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Carjackings are up everywhere.  Don't blame video games.

Modern technology, like key fobs, has made it a lot hard for thieves to just break in and hotwire the car, so they either need the fob or to carjack you.

Overall, car theft is down, but these days carjacking is a popular method to get the cars that do get stolen.


Good luck getting the car fob out of my butt.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Walker met with Illinois State Representative Marcus Evans in January and from there, legislation was drafted to amend a 2012 law preventing some games, including GTA, from being sold to children in Illinois.

No relation.
Thank God.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Byno: vudukungfu: Nothing like a bunch of pucker mouthed Jesus freaks to regulate the free market.
Thank God we have Hobby Lobby to tell us how to deal with S.E.X.

Thanks for the visceral reminder of why I have you tagged as a FarkIntellectualTM.   Congressman Evans is a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat trying to reduce violent crime in one of the toughest areas of the South Side.  I don't know Mr. Walker, but I know of his organization, and he too is a South Sider trying to reduce violent crime.  I might disagree with the idea that there's much if any causality between video games and crime, but I don't fault either for trying to address violence in their communities.

But, hey, go off!  If Fark is now a website where expecting student loan borrowers to repay their debts makes you a republican, what are you when you call a democratic lawmaker a "pucker mouthed Jesus freak"?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Couldn't resist...
 
Number 216
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jack Thompson seen masturbating furiously at this news and seeing if he can practice law in Illinois after being removed from being able to practice law in Florida
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: HotWingConspiracy: Byno: I might disagree with the idea that there's much if any causality between video games and crime, but I don't fault either for trying to address violence in their communities.

This isn't trying though. This is the opposite of trying.

No, it's trying.  Hot takes on the internet are not trying.  Committing or encouraging actual carjackings is the opposite of trying.


If your goal is reduce car jackings and you show up to a meeting with a proposal to ban a game that has been in the market for close to a decade with absolutely no evidence that it has anything to do with car jackings, you aren't trying.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Byno: vudukungfu: Nothing like a bunch of pucker mouthed Jesus freaks to regulate the free market.
Thank God we have Hobby Lobby to tell us how to deal with S.E.X.

Thanks for the visceral reminder of why I have you tagged as a FarkIntellectualTM.   Congressman Evans is a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat trying to reduce violent crime in one of the toughest areas of the South Side.  I don't know Mr. Walker, but I know of his organization, and he too is a South Sider trying to reduce violent crime.  I might disagree with the idea that there's much if any causality between video games and crime, but I don't fault either for trying to address violence in their communities.

But, hey, go off!  If Fark is now a website where expecting student loan borrowers to repay their debts makes you a republican, what are you when you call a democratic lawmaker a "pucker mouthed Jesus freak"?


A knee-jerk reactionary.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Nothing like a bunch of pucker mouthed Jesus freaks to regulate the free market.
Thank God we have Hobby Lobby to tell us how to deal with S.E.X.


Yet another reminder of fark being so so white.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Moroning: Tad_Waxpole: Carjackings are up everywhere.  Don't blame video games.

Modern technology, like key fobs, has made it a lot hard for thieves to just break in and hotwire the car, so they either need the fob or to carjack you.

Overall, car theft is down, but these days carjacking is a popular method to get the cars that do get stolen.

Good luck getting the car fob out of my butt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: vudukungfu: Nothing like a bunch of pucker mouthed Jesus freaks to regulate the free market.
Thank God we have Hobby Lobby to tell us how to deal with S.E.X.

Yet another reminder of fark being so so white.


Look, I'm just saying that mayonnaise is too spicy. Give me good ole Miracle Whip.
 
ifky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Grand Theft Auto Theme (Joyride by Da Shootaz)
Youtube JYy69qOJWoM
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If video games influences people into a life changing lifestyle you would think we would have a lot more 30 something old plumbers running around.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subtonic:[Fark user image 619x337]

Couldn't resist...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did I miss something there, or did TFA not once mention a single Illinois lawmaker who wanted to ban Grand Theft Auto (apart from the scaremongering headline)?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GTA is already sold as 17+ only but parents buy the game for their kids anyway.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They should ban the rocket bike that thing farkin sucks
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: GTA is already sold as 17+ only but parents buy the game for their kids anyway.


We play it with my buddies 7 year old son when I visit. And you know, his mom's isn't around.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought we got past this sort of thing when Jack Thompson got disbarred.
 
