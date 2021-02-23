 Skip to content
(Axios)   Covid cases in nursing homes are on the decline, according to data not provided by Andrew Cuomo   (axios.com) divider line
24
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuomo should have never resisted Donald Trump. Great job doing the orange one's bidding, submitter.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cuomo should have never resisted Donald Trump. Great job doing the orange one's bidding, submitter.


Cuomo is an ass and his policies lead to increased fatalities in nursing homes.  The sooner the democratic party moves on from him the better.  There are plenty of Democrats that can run that state better.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/cuom​o-is-an-abuser-ny-assemblyman-ron-kim-​alleges-governor-threatened-him/ar-BB1​dQaxx
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was it that said they wanted to jump Cuomo's bones?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cuomo should have never resisted Donald Trump. Great job doing the orange one's bidding, submitter.

Cuomo is an ass and his policies lead to increased fatalities in nursing homes.  The sooner the democratic party moves on from him the better.  There are plenty of Democrats that can run that state better.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/cuom​o-is-an-abuser-ny-assemblyman-ron-kim-​alleges-governor-threatened-him/ar-BB1​dQaxx


But how are they ever going to find a different Democrat with a big mouth in New York?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuomo already killed the weakest so this isn't a surprise.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid proved that syphilis can't kill everything
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cases everywhere are dropping, so this isn't surprising.

Deaths are dropping too. Except in Florida.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...ever since the PCR cycle parameter was changed from 45 to 25.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wantingout: ...ever since the PCR cycle parameter was changed from 45 to 25.


So is this bad?  My wife and I have been tested negative a couple of times in an hour or so but never via a PCR test. One of the early criticisms of the PCR test was that in a week it could show you were infectious a week ago.  That's anecdotal but probably true.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aren't they also vaccinating old folks?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cuomo should have never resisted Donald Trump. Great job doing the orange one's bidding, submitter.


WTF? You think Cuomo sent COVID patients back to nursing homes, then published fake stats to try covering it up because he's been taking orders from Trump?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: American-Irish eyes: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cuomo should have never resisted Donald Trump. Great job doing the orange one's bidding, submitter.

Cuomo is an ass and his policies lead to increased fatalities in nursing homes.  The sooner the democratic party moves on from him the better.  There are plenty of Democrats that can run that state better.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/cuom​o-is-an-abuser-ny-assemblyman-ron-kim-​alleges-governor-threatened-him/ar-BB1​dQaxx

But how are they ever going to find a different Democrat with a big mouth in New York?


I wouldn't worry. If Cuomo winds up unemployed over this CNN will be happy to hire him.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nursing home deaths may be declining because Covid-19 has already burned through and killed all the current nursing home residents that it was going to. My younger sister is a nurse in a nursing home. They took certain precautions before they were mandated and before other nursing homes in the area did. For months, she bragged that they had no Covid-19 cases. But when Covid-19 finally slipped in, it hit hard and fast. Seventeen residents died. Despite so much hand washing that the staff got sore hands and struggling to take every precaution, most staff members caught it. My sister accidentally took it home to her entire family. Both she and her husband lost nearly a full month of work due to the illness and the quarantine period. My sister stated "I feel like I have been to war."

As a thank you to the staff for their hard work and dedication, the owner is eliminating the pay raise he granted them last year. He stated that it was a bonus for working through the pandemic. Now that there is a vaccine, pay will return to normal.

Yippee for for-profit health care.
 
wantingout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
rusty typewriter: wantingout: ...ever since the PCR cycle parameter was changed from 45 to 25.

So is this bad?  My wife and I have been tested negative a couple of times in an hour or so but never via a PCR test. One of the early criticisms of the PCR test was that in a week it could show you were infectious a week ago.  That's anecdotal but probably true.

no its the fact that over about 30 cycles, the PCR test is basically 100% inaccurate, so a lot the the cases being originally reported could have been false positives. so yes it is a good thing that the test has been adjusted, but may be part of the reason why cases are showing as declining now, because there weren't as many in the first place.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cuomo  is an ass but that being said, he was dealt a very bad hand when this started.  What he's done since shows he was the right man for this time.

That he put recovering covid people there was an error and we all know that now but back then they had no where else to put them.  They didn't know that the recovering patients were still able to infect others.  That he lied was worse in the eyes of the people of NY.

Here in Upstate NY at the end of December and the start of January at a nursing home they killed all most a third of their residents, over 60 and that had nothing to do with Cuomo.  In Mass at the start of May an Old Soldiers VA Nursing Home there killed 70 plus.  Two of the bosses have been charged in connection with those deaths.  Sadly Nursing Homes have killed a huge number of people.  That we can put at the feet of Jared Kushner.

Bottom line is New York has done an amazing job since April compared to the rest of the country.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does the article have a handy graph with a strong correlation between covid cases in nursing homes and nursing home populations?
 
brizbon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cuomo should have never resisted Donald Trump. Great job doing the orange one's bidding, submitter.

WTF? You think Cuomo sent COVID patients back to nursing homes, then published fake stats to try covering it up because he's been taking orders from Trump?


Actually it's worse than that. He tried claiming he was following federal guidelines...except he wasnt. He lied

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks​/​2020/jun/13/andrew-cuomo/new-yorks-nur​sing-home-policy-was-not-line-cdc/

He didnt not give a real justification for his decision to send patients to known high risk areas of nursing homes

And he may have also been manipulating numbers to hide the true death count

But you cant criticize him. Because Republicans
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Cases everywhere are dropping, so this isn't surprising.

Deaths are dropping too. Except in Florida.


fark, can you stop drinking the Kool-Aid just this once?  Even Jim Jones says your hogging that shiat.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wantingout: rusty typewriter: wantingout: ...ever since the PCR cycle parameter was changed from 45 to 25.

So is this bad?  My wife and I have been tested negative a couple of times in an hour or so but never via a PCR test. One of the early criticisms of the PCR test was that in a week it could show you were infectious a week ago.  That's anecdotal but probably true.

no its the fact that over about 30 cycles, the PCR test is basically 100% inaccurate, so a lot the the cases being originally reported could have been false positives. so yes it is a good thing that the test has been adjusted, but may be part of the reason why cases are showing as declining now, because there weren't as many in the first place.


Hmmm, let's think through what you are suggesting. An easy test is quickly filtering out the negatives but has false positives,. A secondary test is determining what is positive or negative in potential false positives.  How many cycles is required to do that versus not having the initial test? Frankly, I am in no position to 2nd guess the experts. And before all this, there were questions about going so deep into PCR tests. I will deep up the link from months ago if need be.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: [Fark user image image 335x180]
Cuomo  is an ass but that being said, he was dealt a very bad hand when this started.  What he's done since shows he was the right man for this time.

That he put recovering covid people there was an error and we all know that now but back then they had no where else to put them.  They didn't know that the recovering patients were still able to infect others.  That he lied was worse in the eyes of the people of NY.

Here in Upstate NY at the end of December and the start of January at a nursing home they killed all most a third of their residents, over 60 and that had nothing to do with Cuomo.  In Mass at the start of May an Old Soldiers VA Nursing Home there killed 70 plus.  Two of the bosses have been charged in connection with those deaths.  Sadly Nursing Homes have killed a huge number of people.  That we can put at the feet of Jared Kushner.

Bottom line is New York has done an amazing job since April compared to the rest of the country.


He ordered nursing homes to let COVID patients come back long after it was clear it painfully obvious it was spreading like wildfire.

Now almost a year later it turns out he's been falsifying the stats all along.

Which part has been doing right?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cuomo should have never resisted Donald Trump. Great job doing the orange one's bidding, submitter.


Sorry, I couldn't under stand you with Cuomo's dick in your mouth.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Cuomo is an ass and his policies lead to increased fatalities in nursing homes.  The sooner the democratic party moves on from him the better.  There are plenty of Democrats that can run that state better.


I agree and would be pretty happy to see Yang end up with nod.  Not sure how the locals feel, but looking from the outside, I can't help to think that he won't end up killing old people in nursing homes.

I am a conservative, but don't mind Yang at all.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cuomo should have never resisted Donald Trump. Great job doing the orange one's bidding, submitter.


Your first name wouldn't happen to be 'Chris" would it?
 
HeadLever
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Deaths are dropping too. Except in Florida.


?.

Deaths are dropping there as well.  From the data I am looking at, Deaths in FL peaked on 1/28 with a 7-day average of 187.  Florida's current 7-day average is 152.

/Maybe my site is wrong?
//Maybe you aren't good at math?
 
