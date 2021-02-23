 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Texans who survived the blackout catastrophe and couldn't make it to work are being told by employers to use vacation time or not get a paycheck   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
4
    More: Murica, Storm, Holiday, Bell Helicopter, Employment, BAE Systems, The Daily Beast, Bell Helicopter employee, City council  
•       •       •

8 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2021 at 9:20 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's pretty normal for big companies pretty much everywhere. All that downtime pay comes right out of profits and you can't have that now can you?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I'm disappointed and nervous about the next year," the worker said, adding, "Even though I'm salaried, I'm entry-level, and any knock to my income will put me on the street-and that's terrifying."

I've fought the concept of salary pay since it was forced on me over a decade ago. It was always a one way street to help companies get free labor from their workers.

The system is designed to exploit us.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is pretty much what PTO is. What is the complaint?
 
roc6783
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's pretty normal for big companies pretty much everywhere. All that downtime pay comes right out of profits and you can't have that now can you?


Yup.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.