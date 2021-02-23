 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Hand washing might be needed "for good" after the lockdown is lifted. Wait, who the hell wasn't washing their hands before Covid-19?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Sick, Vaccine, Vaccination, Influenza vaccine, baseline measures, Boris Johnson, Scientific Advisory Group, Face masks, public places  
•       •       •

34 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2021 at 12:20 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I haven't been sick in over a year.. I hope things never go back to the way they were.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Would you like a chocolate pretzel?
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark, I was hoping to go back to licking my hands at every possible opportunity like before
 
crackpancake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've seen so many men come in.......take a piss.....and walk out....

really rather gross...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A lot of filthy animals didn't.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uhh the employees and customers at 99% of anywhere you shop/eat/play, subby
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: A lot of filthy animals didn't.


As a former legal secretary, I can tell you that many filthy animals wear very expensive suits.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see Subby has never been in a public bathroom.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

crackpancake: I've seen so many men come in.......take a piss.....and walk out....

really rather gross...


Maybe if you took down that Craig's List ad, you wouldn't see this so often.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damned good question, Subby. We're talkin' basic health and hygiene, here. Not some librul Demo hoax!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've got a coworker or two that still don't, at least according to complaints that I've received about it as head of our safety committee.

I haven't been in the office though for more than a handful of days in nearly a year though.

Haven't been sick though for that whole time.

Kind of worried that I am going to get a non-Covid respiratory bug nearly as soon as the kids go back to school and I am forced to return to the office.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  

crackpancake: I've seen so many men come in.......take a piss.....and walk out....

really rather gross...


I be seen people make the logic "I know where my body's been I don't need to wash after I pee as a matter of fact I should wash my hands before I go to protect myself...I am very smart"
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cafe Threads: IRestoreFurniture: A lot of filthy animals didn't.

As a former legal secretary, I can tell you that many filthy animals wear very expensive suits.


Lawyers, being 95% excrement to begin with, may not have seen any point.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Regularly? No, I did not regularly wash my hands. After going to the bathroom, before meals, or when I got them dirty doing something, that's it. I didn't routinely wash my hands whenever I walked into my house or office the way I do now. And I rarely did it for as long as 20 seconds.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

professionalenabler: [imgs.xkcd.com image 740x296]


All the Covid prevention measures have obliterated the flu this season, so yeah, let's keep doing the cleanliness stuff.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess this is the thread where  farkers let everyone know how filthy their dick is or how they cant take a piss without pissing on their hands.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.