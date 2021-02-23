 Skip to content
 
(Daily Dot)   Unexpected hazard of a snow storm in Texas: getting arrested for walking home from work while Black   (dailydot.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walking While Black sounds rather St. Louis County, but if he was really in short sleeves in the snow, you may indeed want to talk to him about that.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Walking While Black sounds rather St. Louis County, but if he was really in short sleeves in the snow, you may indeed want to talk to him about that.


He has the right to bare arms. Cops had no business doing anything but helping him.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To a cop, arresting someone not wanting help is helping.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whar Texas tag? Whar?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The old arrested solely for resisting arrest trick. Classic.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
there is no way there is more to this story.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Have you been to Plano, Texas? This isn't unexpected. This is Tuesday.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Great article *eyeroll*
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Being Black, is there anything it can't do....

.....to get you arrested?
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We're only here to help"
"Naw I'm good"
"Cuff him, resisting"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

asciibaron: there is no way there is more to this story.


Back in 1619, there was this land that had just been forcibly ripped out of the hands of the people living there. The new owners wanted the old owners to work that land. They were told to go pound sand. So they needed a new source of labor. Wait? What was that? A half century old trade in the Caribbean? Full of free labor? They gotta get them some of that.

To be continued .... until a civil war ended free labor and those who owned that free labor never forgot or forgave. Fast forward to 2021.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was snowing in the video and he didn't have a jacket.  That is concerning.  If he is drunk or off meds and gets lost he could die of hypothermia.  I think the police were right to investigate.  This is a tough one.  This is why we need something besides police - like mental health professionals - to check on people.
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He wouldn't have had to walk if he hadn't crashed his truck
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

asciibaron: there is no way there is more to this story.


Yeah - what happened before the tape started?
There must be SOME reasonable explanation!
Why is the lamestream media always trying to make it look like there is racism?
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldJames: He wouldn't have had to walk if he hadn't crashed his truck
[Fark user image 463x567]


Aging 3-cylinder compacts have a way of teaching you how to drive in the snow really damn quick.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

asciibaron: there is no way there is more to this story.


It's all captured on camera. It's a guy walking home from work who didn't want to talk to police other than telling them he was walking home from work.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just offer him a ride home?
 
synithium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Graffito: It was snowing in the video and he didn't have a jacket.  That is concerning.  If he is drunk or off meds and gets lost he could die of hypothermia.  I think the police were right to investigate.  This is a tough one.  This is why we need something besides police - like mental health professionals - to check on people.


This so much.  Also, they could have just backed off and let him walk home.  If they wanted to keep an eye on him, that isn't hard to do from a distance.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nina9: Why didn't they just offer him a ride home?


Okay, they did, the other article I read about this didn't mention that.

Then why not offer the man a coat?
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nina9: Why didn't they just offer him a ride home?


Oh, they did. Huh, I wonder why one wouldn't accept...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Graffito: It was snowing in the video and he didn't have a jacket.  That is concerning.  If he is drunk or off meds and gets lost he could die of hypothermia.  I think the police were right to investigate.  This is a tough one.  This is why we need something besides police - like mental health professionals - to check on people.


I'm sure the cops were very "concerned" about everything BUT hypothermia. Like I've commented before, if Clem or Bobby Joe had been doing exact same thing they wouldn't have battted an eye. But, you know it's like cops can't help themselves, now the guy has an arrest record, which is a feature of systemic racism not a bug.
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In really feel bad for this guy... Because if he had just stopped and had a 30 second conversation with the people trying to help him, the worst thing that would have happened to him is he got a ride home in the cold.  I don't understand how so many people grew up without learning the fact that if you're not nice to people, they aren't going to be nice to you.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I lived in a small town in OK for a long time. And I'm a middle class average looking white guy.

I got "pulled over" for walking at least 3 times since turning 21 in that little OK town. Yelled at by cops. Once it was walking to the gas station around 11pm with a friend, less than half a mile, to get more beer because we didn't want to drive as we had... been drinking. 2 cops whipped into a parking lot and threw on spot lights and questioned us for 20 minutes.

We got "pulled over" walking on a sidewalk at 9pm in a very "middle class" area once. Spot light, guns drawn, questions asked. Three guys walking from one house to another because it was like 10 blocks apart and it was beautiful weather. Not drinking. I mean one of the guys might have had a hackysack but that's hardly worth an arrest. One friend was cuffed because he was "mouthy" but let go.

Each time we "fit the description". As if a 20 something white guy in a hoodie in 2005 wasn't generic.

There was a British guy I used to work with who had an entirely different experience. He got pulled over for walking a few times as well, but because he wasn't what was expected, they ended up giving him rides around town each time. Showing him that southern hospitality, right? I had to explain to him that the entire concept of southern hospitality is a horrible fake put-on and not to be trusted.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

starsrift: Nina9: Why didn't they just offer him a ride home?

Oh, they did. Huh, I wonder why one wouldn't accept...


Maybe because one doesn't care to, and this is America?
Oh, wait, I forgot - this is America for ME - not necessarily for him.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Graffito: It was snowing in the video and he didn't have a jacket.  That is concerning.  If he is drunk or off meds and gets lost he could die of hypothermia.  I think the police were right to investigate.  This is a tough one.  This is why we need something besides police - like mental health professionals - to check on people.


this story is hitting close to home for me.

i have been dealing with a friend who needs help but he is refusing to be taken to the hospital.  he was outside in the snow with just shorts and t-shirt at 3am in the ice storm here in Philly last weekend. no shoes, no gloves.  he was wandering the streets of Brewerytown and was very incoherent. even that was not enough to have him committed. 

for those saying the cops should have let him continue on in the sub freezing temps not properly dressed, isn't that the police ignoring a dangerous and potentially life threatening situation?

it's a fine line, but him spending a night in jail would have been better then him freezing to death.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nina9: Then why not offer the man a coat?


He was apparently fine without one - it wasn't THAT cold.

Funny thing is while walking he was staying warm by exercising and generating body heat. Police wanted to stop him so they could detain and question him, and stopping is when you start freezing because you're not longer exercising. Basically, police were taking a guy who was fine and were trying to get him to start freezing to death.
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: I'm sure the cops were very "concerned" about everything BUT hypothermia. Like I've commented before, if Clem or Bobby Joe had been doing exact same thing they wouldn't have battted an eye.


Yeah, I'll bet if it had been a couple of good ol' boys, the cops would have, like, stopped and offered them a ride!

...Wait, that's exactly what they did for this guy.  Maybe it was too dark to see he was black?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PenguinTheRed: I don't understand how so many people grew up without learning the fact that if you're not nice to people, they aren't going to be nice to you.


What about "being nice" dictates that you have to stop and talk to people when you don't want to do that? In American, it's perfectly fine to nod hello to people as you pass them and go about your business. You don't have to stop and talk to people, you don't have to explain yourself, and if they are offering you a ride or something it's perfectly fine to decline and go on your way. What the fark is wrong with you?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We got a call about some busted water pipes around here."
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I HAVE AN ANECDOTE ABOUT BEING WHITE, RACISM ISN'T REAL
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember: In-group that the law protects but does not bind, out-group that the law binds but does not protect.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A lot of apologists are making a lot of assumptions here.
I wonder if it has occurred to any of them that this man's life in America might not have led him to judge thois situation as they would, or that they should acknowledge his right to choose what "assistance' he might wish to accept, and from whom?
It's like a schematic diagram of White Privilege in action.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I HAVE AN ANECDOTE ABOUT BEING WHITE, RACISM ISN'T REAL


I WAS RAISED TO LIKE COPS AND BE SECURE IN MY WHITE PRIVILEGE, RACISM ISN'T REAL.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: "We got a call about some busted water pipes around here."


We heard there was a broken window!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Nina9: Then why not offer the man a coat?

He was apparently fine without one - it wasn't THAT cold.


it was in the teens. 

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: PenguinTheRed: I don't understand how so many people grew up without learning the fact that if you're not nice to people, they aren't going to be nice to you.

What about "being nice" dictates that you have to stop and talk to people when you don't want to do that? In American, it's perfectly fine to nod hello to people as you pass them and go about your business. You don't have to stop and talk to people, you don't have to explain yourself, and if they are offering you a ride or something it's perfectly fine to decline and go on your way. What the fark is wrong with you?


Sure, it is perfectly fine.  And in American [sic] you also have the right to walk down the street without a jacket.  And you have the right to not speak to the cops.  And you have the right to walk away from the cops if you aren't being detained.  In fact, you have the right to be a complete asshole to every person you meet; instead of nodding and saying hello you can tell every person you pass that they are ugly and smell like garbage.  But just because you have a right to do something does not mean you are entitled to an equal outcome from one line of behavior versus another.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: mrmopar5287: Nina9: Then why not offer the man a coat?

He was apparently fine without one - it wasn't THAT cold.

it was in the teens. 

[i.insider.com image 700x309]


A chart of water temperature. How incredibly helpful.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The reason that people don't perceive reality the same as you do is not that they are stupid, stubborn, or bad people.
It is because their reality is NOT THE SAME AS YOURS.
It amazes me how many people try to think their way through things without taking that into account.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asciibaron: mrmopar5287: Nina9: Then why not offer the man a coat?

He was apparently fine without one - it wasn't THAT cold.

it was in the teens.


weather.govView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: asciibaron: mrmopar5287: Nina9: Then why not offer the man a coat?

He was apparently fine without one - it wasn't THAT cold.

it was in the teens. 

[i.insider.com image 700x309]

A chart of water temperature. How incredibly helpful.


it was snowing, exposed wet skin.  seriously, do you not understand how dangerous exposure can be?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PenguinTheRed: But just because you have a right to do something does not mean you are entitled to an equal outcome from one line of behavior versus another.


That really is the crux of a significant part of the problem we have with police in America. We need more officers trained to stay in their lane and mind their business unless it is absolutely necessary for them to get involved. How many stories do we hear about each day where the police showed up and MADE THEMSELVES THE PROBLEM with their interaction with people who were doing absolutely nothing wrong? It ends in death for some - ask Elijah McLain how that turned out for him.

We need more police that can walk away from situations where people clearly do not want to be bothered or otherwise interacted with.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: the entire concept of southern hospitality is a horrible fake put-on and not to be trusted.


This needs to be said more often.

/Southern
 
