Woman finds kilo of cocaine in crochet kit bought at thrift store, proceeds to make best afghan EVER in 17 minutes
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm reminded of David Sedaris telling a story about when he was addicted to speed while trying to be a serious artist: "I looked into this woman's face, her fuzzy jowls hanging like saddlebags, and I pictured her reclining nude in a shallow pool of peanut oil. Were she smart enough to let me, I could use her as my living prop. I could be the best thing that ever happened to her, but sadly, she was probably too ignorant to appreciate it. Maybe one day I'd do a full length piece on the topic of stupidity, but in the meantime, I'd just pay for the sock monkeys, snort a few lines of speed, and finish constructing a bulletproof vest out of used flashlight batteries."
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRB, going to Goodwill.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
aren't afghans better know for opium and heroin?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thrift store drug deals trifecta in play.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

not happy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What an Afghan on coke may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that your grandma's cocaine?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess that that explains this headline linked in the article...
"
90-year-old walks 6 miles in the snow to receive her COVID-19 vaccine"
 
petuniapup
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Familiarize yourself, subby.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Effect_​o​f_psychoactive_drugs_on_animals
 
