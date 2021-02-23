 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   "We are there to do our job, but are being prevented from wearing our work bikinis"   (theguardian.com) divider line
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the heck thought this would be a good place to hold the tournament?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bastards....
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

desertfool: Who the heck thought this would be a good place to hold the tournament?


Well, to be fair, it was a package deal with a drinking contest.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

desertfool: Who the heck thought this would be a good place to hold the tournament?


No one did. Mobsters and dictators use global sporting events to give themselves an air of legitimacy. Everyone takes their money and doesn't ask questions
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What in the durka durka is going on here?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good. Don't support 8th century thinking.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nobody ever lets me wear MY work bikini...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

desertfool: Who the heck thought this would be a good place to hold the tournament?


"You know who would absolutely hate this?"
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And yet when I wear one to work, no one says anything to me about it.

/or anything for that matter
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Salmon: And yet when I wear one to work, no one says anything to me about it.

/or anything for that matter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
clearly this is a human rights violation of the highest order. Someone get the UN involved.
freebeacon.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
German beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it is "the only country" where players are forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We are all behind you on your stance!
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

desertfool: Who the heck thought this would be a good place to hold the tournament?


Most  likely the people who accepted the big cheque.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: German beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it is "the only country" where players are forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

[Fark user image 450x600]

We are all behind you on your stance!


I'll follow them anywhere!
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Player questions if Qatar is a suitable host nation"

Noooooooo shiat.

As if their treatment of women wasn't bad enough, the rampant use of slave labor for construction should be enough. Nobody should go there.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The men seem to do ok just wearing shorts instead of thongs (I am assuming), you don't like it then stay home. Not your country.
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It really doesn't seem unreasonable to me to ask athletes to wear a shirt and pants, but I don't know anything about sports, so I admit in advance that I could be wrong. Any beach volleyballers here able to chime in?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Trousers"? Really??
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe Qatar should respect the culture and traditions associated with female beach volleyball.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
if there aren't attractive women in bikinis what is the point of beach volleyball?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

desertfool: Who the heck thought this would be a good place to hold the tournament?


The people that accepted the money.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The world needs more professions that use work bikinis.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: The men seem to do ok just wearing shorts instead of thongs (I am assuming), you don't like it then stay home. Not your country.


Hey. Nobody asked you. Bikinis are an essential element to women's volleyball and anyone who says different is literally a Nazirascist and a sexist.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: It really doesn't seem unreasonable to me to ask athletes to wear a shirt and pants, but I don't know anything about sports, so I admit in advance that I could be wrong. Any beach volleyballers here able to chime in?


It's unreasonable.

/the players say it is unreasonable and that is good enough for me.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sleze: The world needs more professions that use work bikinis.

[i.imgur.com image 499x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


stop posting spoilers for top gun 2.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ladies, hear me out. It's not a "bikini" if you don't wear the tops.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Sorry ladies. It's shorts or nothing."
'We choose nothing. See you Saturday. '
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

camarugala: weirdneighbour: The men seem to do ok just wearing shorts instead of thongs (I am assuming), you don't like it then stay home. Not your country.

Hey. Nobody asked you. Bikinis are an essential element to women's volleyball and anyone who says different is literally a Nazirascist and a sexist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: The men seem to do ok just wearing shorts instead of thongs (I am assuming), you don't like it then stay home. Not your country.


Well, that's exactly what they're doing. They're staying home and not participating.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You guys need to get your minds out of the qatar.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: Nobody ever lets me wear MY work bikini...


Not even if you're working from home?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
P
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Good. Don't support 8th century thinking.


That's one way of looking at it. Another way is "Don't support the sexual objectification of women".

Beach volleyball is not a real sport. It was invented as a way of boosting Olympic viewing figures by making young women - normally models rather than athletes - in skimpy clothes available for TV rights. The first time it was in the Olympics the Chinese team was penalised for not showing enough flesh: there is a maximum permitted size of bikini bottom.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: The men seem to do ok just wearing shorts instead of thongs (I am assuming), you don't like it then stay home. Not your country.


Well, that's what they're doing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
otb.cachefly.netView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
they realize it might be devastating to their claims of it being a legitimate sport if they're playing the same sport with the same teams but wearing baggy shirts and pants and viewership drops 90%
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Some Olympic level stnk-eye
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oopsboom: they realize it might be devastating to their claims of it being a legitimate sport if they're playing the same sport with the same teams but wearing baggy shirts and pants and viewership drops 90%


Or maybe, just maybe, women don't like being told by men what to wear no matter what direction it goes.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orbister: Nick Nostril: Good. Don't support 8th century thinking.

That's one way of looking at it. Another way is "Don't support the sexual objectification of women".

Beach volleyball is not a real sport. It was invented as a way of boosting Olympic viewing figures by making young women - normally models rather than athletes - in skimpy clothes available for TV rights. The first time it was in the Olympics the Chinese team was penalised for not showing enough flesh: there is a maximum permitted size of bikini bottom.


Beach volleyball has been around for literally a hundred years. It's only been an Olympic sport for about 25 years, it certainly wasn't invented for the Olympics.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Some Olympic level stnk-eye


A burqua will clear that right up.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: you don't like it then stay home. Not your country.


That's what they're doing.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Ladies, hear me out. It's not a "bikini" if you don't wear the tops.


Then its a unikini.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cefm: "Player questions if Qatar is a suitable host nation"

Noooooooo shiat.

As if their treatment of women wasn't bad enough, the rampant use of slave labor for construction should be enough. Nobody should go there.


Ahhh, but other countries are also flawed in different ways. Therefore your argument is invalid. Curious.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: The men seem to do ok just wearing shorts instead of thongs (I am assuming), you don't like it then stay home. Not your country.


They're not asking the women to wear shorts.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

orbister: the Chinese team was penalised for not showing enough flesh: there is a maximum permitted size of bikini bottom.


Which resulted in the invention of the skimpiest bikini ever, called the bichina.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HailRobonia: ChrisDe: Ladies, hear me out. It's not a "bikini" if you don't wear the tops.

Then its a unikini.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Very nice.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tyrosine: weirdneighbour: you don't like it then stay home. Not your country.

That's what they're doing.


But but but...they should shut up about it. In the kitchen.
 
