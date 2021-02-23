 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Australia lasted five days without Facebook   (theguardian.com) divider line
26
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hostage caved in to the Demands
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Three-legged koalas can make it on their own.
 
Grahor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good. Private initiative triumphs over fascist police state! Cops are pigs!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
how did they get this news out ?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A better way to look at it was that Australia experienced four glorious Facebook-free days.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As much as I hate Facebook and love Australia, I'm still foggy on how linking to an article on a news organization's website constitutes "use" of that article. It's a link, and the news org gets the traffic. Is Facebook reusing the information as their own and I missed it?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure you're all wondering why I've called you here today...
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does Australian not have only fans? Asking for a friend
 
Stratohead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
DRTFA...but I tried to link a URL into a post yesterday...and because the site was hosted in OZ, FB had a temper tantrum about it and refused to let me.

it was a link to a site quoting/translating lines of Chaucer.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: As much as I hate Facebook and love Australia, I'm still foggy on how linking to an article on a news organization's website constitutes "use" of that article. It's a link, and the news org gets the traffic. Is Facebook reusing the information as their own and I missed it?


People don't actually click the link.  They form an immutable opinion based on the headline.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If Facebook goes away, do I get to keep my birthday?
 
synithium
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The amendments basically allow for Facebook to recognize value for driving traffic to their sites, thus creating the net-zero reciprocity they obviously wanted.

What confuses me is....have they never heard of paywalls?
 
ansius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The changes mean the government may not apply the code to Facebook if the company can demonstrate it has signed enough deals with media outlets to pay them for content."

I.e., as long as Facebook gives money to Murdoch, we'll call it quits.

Smaller independent news media and journalists get no support.
 
cfgregory1 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Any word on if Fark will be charge for links to content?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Krieghund: GoodDoctorB: As much as I hate Facebook and love Australia, I'm still foggy on how linking to an article on a news organization's website constitutes "use" of that article. It's a link, and the news org gets the traffic. Is Facebook reusing the information as their own and I missed it?

People don't actually click the link.  They form an immutable opinion based on the headline.


Opinions without reading the article? What kind of uncivilized, deplorable idiots would such a thing?
 
flemardo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MBooda: Three-legged koalas can make it on their own.


Only if they visit the denist.

https://www.dw.com/en/australian-dent​i​st-gifts-koala-new-prosthetic-foot/a-5​6647552
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: If Facebook goes away, do I get to keep my birthday?


Technically no because they own your data
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Face-who?

/Been without Facebook for years.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: Barry McCockner: If Facebook goes away, do I get to keep my birthday?

Technically no because they own your data


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While it's a big foggy who the actual bad guy is here given it was basically a dick swinging contest between old and new media... I think it does perhaps mark the beginning of corporations having the clout of nation-states that's foretold in ever scifi movie ever.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: As much as I hate Facebook and love Australia, I'm still foggy on how linking to an article on a news organization's website constitutes "use" of that article. It's a link, and the news org gets the traffic. Is Facebook reusing the information as their own and I missed it?


Same here.  It's asinine.  The links drive traffic to the news organizations.  Facebook is supposed to pay to drive traffic to their sites?  FFS.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HUR HUR I hate Facebook cause all my friends and family are idiots HUR HUR
 
ISO15693
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The article characterizes this as facebook's capitulation, not australia's. But australia made the changes to law that facebook demanded...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark Facebook.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DonaldJDrumpf: Does Australian not have only fans? Asking for a friend


It's hard to fly around the world when you're a blind girl hiding in a closet.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Geez, haven't they heard of FARK?! It's like no one ever thought to just go straight to a news site.
 
