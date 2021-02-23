 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Man shot twice by AR-15 during robbery in his room at the MGM National Harbor Casino in Maryland after winning $60k playing blackjack. Survives by fleeing down 17 floor staircase while holding in his intestines. During Covid? Wow. He really IS lucky   (wusa9.com) divider line
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not outtestines?


Blackjohn!

That's Jack, sir.

You're a good man, Jack, buy yourself something frilly.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but AR doesn't mean Assault Rifle so it's all good.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gutsy move
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never split intest tens
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he double down the stairs?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I won $60,000 that day. I showed it off to a few of my friends, I invited a few people there,"

And there it is.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
top10films.co.ukView Full Size
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "I won $60,000 that day. I showed it off to a few of my friends, I invited a few people there,"

And there it is.


Yes, this was clearly his fault.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "I won $60,000 that day. I showed it off to a few of my friends, I invited a few people there,"

And there it is.


Can't fix stupid.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surviving that will hopefully teach him a valuable lesson. Also he is likely going to collect significantly more than the initial 60K.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass wins a lot of money, either decides to get a room or already has one. Tells some girls to come party in (room number). Girls tell pimps / boyfriends, or since this is 2021 they might've just done it themselves: show up at dumbass' room with the means to separate a fool from his money.

I don't gamble at casinos much, but if I did, I would stay at a different casino from where I won. Same principle as moving your car in the mall parking lot after dropping some purchases in the trunk before going back in for lunch.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: dothemath: "I won $60,000 that day. I showed it off to a few of my friends, I invited a few people there,"

And there it is.

Yes, this was clearly his fault.


The fact that it wasn't his fault doesn't change the fact that he did a bunch of dumb stuff that made it more likely to happen.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jakedata: Surviving that will hopefully teach him a valuable lesson. Also he is likely going to collect significantly more than the initial 60K.


win one million in lawsuit

two million hospital bill
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jakedata: Surviving that will hopefully teach him a valuable lesson. Also he is likely going to collect significantly more than the initial 60K.


From who? Casinos don't exactly like giving away money.

He'll be lucky if his medical expenses are under half a million.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Etienne Gonna Die
Youtube P1pVk454tdo
 
potterydove
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't be like this guy if you don't want to get robbed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LOL, MGM Oxon Hill. Building a casino in PG County--what could possibly go wrong?
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: dothemath: "I won $60,000 that day. I showed it off to a few of my friends, I invited a few people there,"

And there it is.

Yes, this was clearly his fault.


Kinda.

I mean I should be able to put all my expensive shiat out on my front porch then go to sleep and wake up expecting it to still be there. Because stealing is illegal.

But if I did that you would probably call me an idiot.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
$60k is nothing compared to the settlement MGM will pay for letting people in to kill him. Can see lawyers rubbing their little hands already.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jakedata: Surviving that will hopefully teach him a valuable lesson. Also he is likely going to collect significantly more than the initial 60K.


And use it to pay for hospital bills.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You win the money, go *immediately* to the cashier's window and get a damn *check* for the money, then find out if your bank has a nearby branch and deposit that sucker, *then* tell your buddies you got lucky, and ask the casino if they would provide security to get you to the damn bank (because there *are* people at casinos looking to see who the big winners are so they can rob them).
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuffy: $60k is nothing compared to the settlement MGM will pay for letting people in to kill him. Can see lawyers rubbing their little hands already.


Oh, yeah, and that casino/hotel needs better security procedures if someone with an AR-15 is getting in the damn building. Does no one remember what happened the last time someone was inside a casino/hotel with a long gun? I'm sure there are some people in Las Vegas that can tell you about it.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Dumbass wins a lot of money, either decides to get a room or already has one. Tells some girls to come party in (room number). Girls tell pimps / boyfriends, or since this is 2021 they might've just done it themselves: show up at dumbass' room with the means to separate a fool from his money.

I don't gamble at casinos much, but if I did, I would stay at a different casino from where I won. Same principle as moving your car in the mall parking lot after dropping some purchases in the trunk before going back in for lunch.


I do take risks sometimes, but usually they're well calculated risks.  I think I would do very much as you described if I won big at a casino.  But I've already calculated the risks long ago and won't be putting any money down at a casino.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When casinos first opened up in Detroit, security would often times drive behind people who won big in order to dissuade robberies.  People suck.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Cosmic Cowboy: dothemath: "I won $60,000 that day. I showed it off to a few of my friends, I invited a few people there,"

And there it is.

Yes, this was clearly his fault.

The fact that it wasn't his fault doesn't change the fact that he did a bunch of dumb stuff that made it more likely to happen.


It should also be determined if he was wearing a short skirt the casino had adequate screening for firearms of any kind.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: You win the money, go *immediately* to the cashier's window and get a damn *check* for the money, then find out if your bank has a nearby branch and deposit that sucker, *then* tell your buddies you got lucky, and ask the casino if they would provide security to get you to the damn bank (because there *are* people at casinos looking to see who the big winners are so they can rob them).


Fyi, most banks will let you deposits checks online by taking a picture of the front and back.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
America.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: America.


Humanity.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The attorney says you can't identify the guy from the video because he was wearing his face mask, but the guy's got a freaking english hedge maze carved into his hair.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: $60k is nothing compared to the settlement MGM will pay for letting people in to kill him. Can see lawyers rubbing their little hands already.


Was MGM negligent?  To me, that all depends on how the perp got a long rifle to the vic's room.

Did the perp open carry thru the lobby or conceal the rifle in a suitcase?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Algebrat: ClavellBCMI: You win the money, go *immediately* to the cashier's window and get a damn *check* for the money, then find out if your bank has a nearby branch and deposit that sucker, *then* tell your buddies you got lucky, and ask the casino if they would provide security to get you to the damn bank (because there *are* people at casinos looking to see who the big winners are so they can rob them).

Fyi, most banks will let you deposits checks online by taking a picture of the front and back.


Maybe not $60k ones. My brother's bank won't let him deposit checks over $10k via phone. Some friends' banks have other limits.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You have to be monumentally stupid to conduct an armed robbery in one of the most heavily surveilled environments on the planet, mask or not.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
calbert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: You win the money, go *immediately* to the cashier's window and get a damn *check* for the money, then find out if your bank has a nearby branch and deposit that sucker, *then* tell your buddies you got lucky, and ask the casino if they would provide security to get you to the damn bank (because there *are* people at casinos looking to see who the big winners are so they can rob them).


BWAH-HA-HA-HA!

They absolutely f*cking won't do that.

They will "provide security" to you anywhere you want to go on their property.

Once you're off their property, you're on your own.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After being hit and doubling down the stairs in more pain than he could stand, Mr. Nagbe regretted not buying insurance.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I once won $8k playing poker at a casino and didn't need to ask for security, they showed up as soon as I stood up and escorted me until I left the property. They had someone get knocked out in the parking garage for a $5k win a few days prior.

Any more and I would see about the casino electronically transferring the winnings directly to my bank account. I can do that for sure in Canada, not sure about the states.. I expect if I were going down there I would get an American bank account through my Canadian bank and deposit it there. And, I would make sure the casino doesn't 'withhold the tax'.. that would be annoying since I wouldn't be taxed on the windfall in Canada.
 
firefly212
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Algebrat: ClavellBCMI: You win the money, go *immediately* to the cashier's window and get a damn *check* for the money, then find out if your bank has a nearby branch and deposit that sucker, *then* tell your buddies you got lucky, and ask the casino if they would provide security to get you to the damn bank (because there *are* people at casinos looking to see who the big winners are so they can rob them).

Fyi, most banks will let you deposits checks online by taking a picture of the front and back.


First, to the underlined part from Clavell... no, that's not a thing. They provide security on their property, they're absolutely not gonna provide security or assume liability for anything off site.

As for your part... Not for farkin 60k they wont... my banks limit is 5k for phone deposits.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You have to be monumentally stupid to conduct an armed robbery in one of the most heavily surveilled environments on the planet, mask or not.

Eh, I dunno... I took a tour of a major casino's security setup in Las Vegas a few years ago. The surveillance of the table games and the cash cages were impressive. Just about everything else was overlooked. The system that was monitoring the hotel areas and the staff areas was abysmal. Think a control room from 1988.

They only really care about their cash. Once they've given it away they only want it back in the machines or on the tables.
 
firefly212
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dickieignorant: You have to be monumentally stupid to conduct an armed robbery in one of the most heavily surveilled environments on the planet, mask or not.

Eh, I dunno... I took a tour of a major casino's security setup in Las Vegas a few years ago. The surveillance of the table games and the cash cages were impressive. Just about everything else was overlooked. The system that was monitoring the hotel areas and the staff areas was abysmal. Think a control room from 1988.

They only really care about their cash. Once they've given it away they only want it back in the machines or on the tables.


I mean, wasn't that shooting of a country music concert in Vegas done by a guy who toted like dozens of guns up to his hotel room in an MGM Grand Casino also... maybe they're just bad about keeping guns out of their hotels in general.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hold his intestines?   That took guts.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

firefly212: dickieignorant: You have to be monumentally stupid to conduct an armed robbery in one of the most heavily surveilled environments on the planet, mask or not.

Eh, I dunno... I took a tour of a major casino's security setup in Las Vegas a few years ago. The surveillance of the table games and the cash cages were impressive. Just about everything else was overlooked. The system that was monitoring the hotel areas and the staff areas was abysmal. Think a control room from 1988.

They only really care about their cash. Once they've given it away they only want it back in the machines or on the tables.

I mean, wasn't that shooting of a country music concert in Vegas done by a guy who toted like dozens of guns up to his hotel room in an MGM Grand Casino also... maybe they're just bad about keeping guns out of their hotels in general.


It was the Mandalay Bay but yes. That guy made multiple trips to bring his whole arsenal up to his suite and no one at the resort seemed to notice.

I think they've implemented measures to try and prevent that from happening again (housekeeping now has to check the room daily, regardless of the "do not disturb" sign), but the jury is still out on how effective that is.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
According to the police report, a woman he planned on meeting later at the casino floor came into his room, joined by two gunmen.

So did he know the woman before hand or did he meet her after he won?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm guessing you should not invite a strange woman to your room that wasn't paying attention to you before your big win.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to the police report, a woman he planned on meeting later at the casino floor came into his room, joined by two gunmen.

If you win big, don't pick up a hooker and get Cardi B'd.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Algebrat: ClavellBCMI: You win the money, go *immediately* to the cashier's window and get a damn *check* for the money, then find out if your bank has a nearby branch and deposit that sucker, *then* tell your buddies you got lucky, and ask the casino if they would provide security to get you to the damn bank (because there *are* people at casinos looking to see who the big winners are so they can rob them).

Fyi, most banks will let you deposits checks online by taking a picture of the front and back.

Maybe not $60k ones. My brother's bank won't let him deposit checks over $10k via phone. Some friends' banks have other limits.


I don't know much about casinos, but wouldn't they be able to just do a bank transfer?  That seems safer and more straightforward.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jakedata: Surviving that will hopefully teach him a valuable lesson. Also he is likely going to collect significantly more than the initial 60K.


This is America. He'll need to collect more than $60k to pay the medical bills that will result from him winning $60k, which won't be covered by the taxes he'll still have to pay on the extra $60k he won.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did he split after he got two bullets?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: firefly212: dickieignorant: You have to be monumentally stupid to conduct an armed robbery in one of the most heavily surveilled environments on the planet, mask or not.

Eh, I dunno... I took a tour of a major casino's security setup in Las Vegas a few years ago. The surveillance of the table games and the cash cages were impressive. Just about everything else was overlooked. The system that was monitoring the hotel areas and the staff areas was abysmal. Think a control room from 1988.

They only really care about their cash. Once they've given it away they only want it back in the machines or on the tables.

I mean, wasn't that shooting of a country music concert in Vegas done by a guy who toted like dozens of guns up to his hotel room in an MGM Grand Casino also... maybe they're just bad about keeping guns out of their hotels in general.

It was the Mandalay Bay but yes. That guy made multiple trips to bring his whole arsenal up to his suite and no one at the resort seemed to notice.

I think they've implemented measures to try and prevent that from happening again (housekeeping now has to check the room daily, regardless of the "do not disturb" sign), but the jury is still out on how effective that is.


That sounds about as effective as TSA security theater.
 
