(Reuters)   The real news here, as I'm seeing it, is that Dr. Fauci thinks the United States is "sophisticated." HEY PA WE'RE OUT OF COORS LIGHT AGAIN I'M TAKIN' THE GATOR DOWN TO THE KUM AND GO   (reuters.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, we continue to find ever more sophisticated ways to take money from poor people. That's gotta count for something, right?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swing Song "Sophistication" - a tribute to classic men in classic films - Thisbe Vos
Youtube _2_0Nc7vfyw
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We went from sophistry to sophisticated with this one weird election trick
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well bless his heart.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
C'mon even that quote shows that we have sophisticated supply chains and products of consistent quality made by national brands. Subby thinks Coors Light just show up at the Kum and Go just like magic? There's agriculture and chemical plants creating the ingredients, shipping those to Coors plants that produce and
bottle the drink, tested by product safety experts, and then complex infrastructure bringing the liquid to a chain store near you.

//don't take this seriously i am very tired
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The divisiveness of one group of people deciding that they weren't going to listen to a bunch of nerd scientists who change their minds all the time when they have new "evidence" and "results".
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean,
compared to an uncontacted tribe in the amazon, or a developing nation where nudity still works.....
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And then I stood up and told that teaching lady, "The only letters I need to learn are U, S, and A!"
 
Flincher
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always thought that was a joke but then I went to Alabama.


Wow
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The divisiveness of one group of people deciding that they weren't going to listen to a bunch of nerd scientists who change their minds all the time when they have new "evidence" and "results".


Whycome they just ain't read the bible?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The divisiveness of one group of people deciding that they weren't going to listen to a bunch of nerd scientists who change their minds all the time when they have new "evidence" and "results".


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fark him for not having the balls to say it last year before the election.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, it's pretty sophisticated that your local Kum and Go can simultaneously be a convenience store, a human trafficking dropoff site, a moonshine factory, and a brothel.

*occasionally a dentist's office and delivery ward as well
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
While the United States has just about 4% of the global population, it has recorded nearly 20% of all COVID-19 deaths.

Recorded

Fingeronhead.gif
 
