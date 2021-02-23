 Skip to content
(NPR)   New data reveals all of the areas where Americans live at severe risk of flood damage, and wow. Looks like a whole lot of us are going to be underwater soon   (npr.org) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most of them are historically agrarian riverine areas, except:

1. Florida (a lifestyle/climate choice...at least for a little while longer)
2. WV, which is a victim of its steep topography

The only solution will be to relocate everyone from those two states to coastal California.

Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

You can't get flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

However, if you are in a floodplain, you can't get flood insurance.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: You don't need flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

You can't get flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

However, if you are in a floodplain, you can't get flood insurance.


And if you already have it: "oops, it looks like you live in an area with a preexisting flood risk, so we're going to have to drop you".

/taking a page from the pre-Obamacare handbook
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you, I live on the 7th floor.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrebonne Parish, LA doesn't look like its going to "good land" much longer....
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Miami
Youtube 5inPre_EqxA
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: You don't need flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

You can't get flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

However, if you are in a floodplain, you can't get flood insurance.


Not quite true.

We have a creek on our property. House and everything is well above grade, if i get flooded EVERYONE is farked....but i'd still rather not get flooded.

The flood maps didn't qualify us for the government stuff that would make it actually pretty damn affordable and stupid not to just tack on. Being covered for it otherwise was pretty expensive, and made more sense to just take the risk on in our position.

I was REALLY tempted though to try and fight the maps and get our designation changed, because i wouldn't mind carrying the insurance, but it also turns off a lot of buyers right at the door if your house is in a "flood" zone.

That said you can get relatively inexpensive riders for specific stuff that your standard homeowners won't cover because its a "flood" that would cover most people's needs. I mean if my creek really does come up that high and farks my house, yeah, i'm SOL, but also all of NJ is under water at that point.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rainelle, W.Va., flooded in June 2016"

Well of course it did. You named it Rainelle. It's right there in the title
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: You don't need flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

You can't get flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

However, if you are in a floodplain, you can't get flood insurance.


I'm pretty sure the NFIP is more than happy to write you a policy if you are in a low-to-no-risk area.  I've seen no wording from them that excludes anyone.  In fact, I understood there to be quite a discount for low-risk areas.

/Coastal VA resident
/Required by bank to carry flood insurance on house
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FaygoMaster: I'm pretty sure the NFIP is more than happy to write you a policy if you are in a low-to-no-risk area.


No risk is actually really hard unless you get your designation changed, which isn't that hard, but now you live in a "flood" area, which hurts your property value.

Low risk, or even moderate risk, is insanely affordable.
 
Grahor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Err... Good?
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a person who lives in a region that receives enough rain yearly to disprove the biblical "Great Flood", I'm glad to see we're in the lightest of blues.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah ha!
Another benefit to being Canadian.
Living all the way up here we will stay nice and dry.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With the exception of idiots who insist on living on the coast this will impact almost no one. Virtually all the non-coastal impacted areas are sparsely populated.

But don't let that stop you from causing another 'emergency' that will require more federal power.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bottom line: Get a plunger before you need a plunger.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LineNoise: FaygoMaster: I'm pretty sure the NFIP is more than happy to write you a policy if you are in a low-to-no-risk area.

No risk is actually really hard unless you get your designation changed, which isn't that hard, but now you live in a "flood" area, which hurts your property value.

Low risk, or even moderate risk, is insanely affordable.


Yeah, I reckon "no risk" is a pretty high bar to clear.  What place would be "no risk?"

Floods can happen not just along a river bank or the coast.  It can also happen where storm drains become overwhelmed.  This happened in Virginia Beach several years ago after a very heavy rainfall.  A neighborhood that was "low risk" had gotten flooded out because the storm drains couldn't keep up.  Ironically, the worst I saw at my place was some flooding at the bottom of the street; my neighborhood is affected more by tidal flooding than anything.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
St Charles county, MO is only 2%.  Figured it'd be higher.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where did Pinellas county go?  It's a teeny tiny dot
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never buy waterfront property.
 
nyneave
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Cafe Threads: You don't need flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

You can't get flood insurance unless you are in a floodplain.

However, if you are in a floodplain, you can't get flood insurance.

Not quite true.

We have a creek on our property. House and everything is well above grade, if i get flooded EVERYONE is farked....but i'd still rather not get flooded.

The flood maps didn't qualify us for the government stuff that would make it actually pretty damn affordable and stupid not to just tack on. Being covered for it otherwise was pretty expensive, and made more sense to just take the risk on in our position.

I was REALLY tempted though to try and fight the maps and get our designation changed, because i wouldn't mind carrying the insurance, but it also turns off a lot of buyers right at the door if your house is in a "flood" zone.

That said you can get relatively inexpensive riders for specific stuff that your standard homeowners won't cover because its a "flood" that would cover most people's needs. I mean if my creek really does come up that high and farks my house, yeah, i'm SOL, but also all of NJ is under water at that point.


Does it vary state by state? I've had flood insurance in both Va and Ga. Both times I was told I didn't need it because I wasn't in a flood area but got it anyway. I lived in the house in Ga for 6 months before the basement flooded from to much rain. That $500/year saved me over $20k. This happened last year. If you buy a house with a basement get flood insurance no matter what anyone says. It covers outside water coming in and is well worth it just for the peace of mind.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Swamp Castle.wmv
Youtube aNaXdLWt17A
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Humans living near water? Inconceivable.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm trying to remember the Farker's handle who insisted that global warming's prediction of much higher rainfall in the Central Plains would turn the Central Plains into the worst floodplain of all, despite soil scientists saying 'no that's not how it'll work'.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this bud's for you, dude
// ... *bong gurgling noises*
 
pecosdave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Love the Louisiana map.  Don't these people know in South Louisiana the houses float anyways?
 
nyneave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Get the flood insurance even if you don't have a basement and are in a no/low risk area.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
GOD: "how long can you tread water?"
<ping>
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm trying to remember the Farker's handle who insisted that global warming's prediction of much higher rainfall in the Central Plains would turn the Central Plains into the worst floodplain of all, despite soil scientists saying 'no that's not how it'll work'.

[Fark user image 576x415]

/this bud's for you, dude
// ... *bong gurgling noises*


Drew
 
H31N0US
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Surprised the upper Mississippi isn't more prominent on that map.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: gameshowhost: I'm trying to remember the Farker's handle who insisted that global warming's prediction of much higher rainfall in the Central Plains would turn the Central Plains into the worst floodplain of all, despite soil scientists saying 'no that's not how it'll work'.

[Fark user image 576x415]

/this bud's for you, dude
// ... *bong gurgling noises*

Drew


oh hell am i reported again
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good thing this comes in cans. Don't know about the buns tho, maybe Bidet will canoe by and toss some.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who's "us," white man?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Most of them are historically agrarian riverine areas, except:

1. Florida (a lifestyle/climate choice...at least for a little while longer)
2. WV, which is a victim of its steep topography

The only solution will be to relocate everyone from those two states to coastal California.

COMING UP NEXT ON MTV!


Didn't someone already do that show in the 60s?

🎵 🪕 "Now, listen to a story 'bout a man named Jed..."
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm trying to remember the Farker's handle who insisted that global warming's prediction of much higher rainfall in the Central Plains would turn the Central Plains into the worst floodplain of all, despite soil scientists saying 'no that's not how it'll work'.

[Fark user image 576x415]

/this bud's for you, dude
// ... *bong gurgling noises*


To be fair, that says 'percent of residential properties' not 'percent of corn fields'
 
