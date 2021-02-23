 Skip to content
(Reuters)   In a case of "what could possibly go wrong", Pakistani police are forming an armed roller blading unit   (reuters.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Armored Roller Blade Unit Mospeada

The name of my soon to be released anime. Expect lots of tentacles.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With their roads and paths*, there will be plenty of faceplants, unless these things have wheels from buses
.
.
.
* highways and sidewalks
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, don't go picking fights with any girls named Battle Angel..
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least their execution squad is still topless roller skating women.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's right, stop playing your hockey on the field, get onto a rink.
 
Cormee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fabulous!
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kkinnison: [Fark user image image 446x799]


Holy alliteration that looks like a well crafted film.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
will it feature Roller Girl? mmmmm

many cities have cops on bikes. very stealthy. catch you smoking a doob in the park. ruin your day.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If hilarious is wrong, I don't want to be right.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jim Croce approves
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's really hard to rollerblade in sand.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I want to fire a 12 gauge with rollerblades on.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The American version: not the warriors we need, but the warriors we deserve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

camarugala: kkinnison: [Fark user image image 446x799]

Holy alliteration that looks like a well crafted film.


I can't speak to Roller Blade's merits, but the 1993 movie Airborne is a good time (and practically a style-guide for Cobra Kai).
 
camarugala
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: camarugala: kkinnison: [Fark user image image 446x799]

Holy alliteration that looks like a well crafted film.

I can't speak to Roller Blade's merits, but the 1993 movie Airborne is a good time (and practically a style-guide for Cobra Kai).


Oh boy. Yeah I've actually seen that one. Perfect nineties flick it was.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who's in charge of the police over there, Andrew Lloyd Webber ?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

camarugala: kkinnison: [Fark user image image 446x799]

Holy alliteration that looks like a well crafted film.


Oh. It is gloriously bad in a way only the early 80s could be
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

physt: Who's in charge of the police over there, Andrew Lloyd Webber ?


For reasons I can't recall, I saw that horrorshow on Broadway...twice.
 
ifky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wasn't there a show in the late 90s called Campus Security where they patrolled in roller blades. Or am I'm just making stuff up at this point.
 
