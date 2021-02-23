 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WZZM 13 Grand Rapids)   After being rescued from horrific abuse in 2011, this sweet girl spent 10 years in Michigan's shelter system, but now Tatiana has found her forever home & will spend her golden years there. Please welcome her to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (wzzm13.com) divider line
85
    More: Woofday, 2002 albums, Dave Fridmann, Prince, new people, Woods, national headlines, muzzle-bound, time Tatiana  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 24 Feb 2021 at 9:00 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



85 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Who's a patient girl?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Woof!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

dickfreckle: Woof!


BARK!  :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 370x465]


that is so cute
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
My mal, Tamahome, was completely owned by a 5 1/2 pound cat, Aria... Here is him, seeking her approval...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, he took up a couch. He was huge :)
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 440x571]


My akita (RIP) used to grab squirrels and other wildlife and try to bring them home, cat style. If we were camping, go for it, but I can't have that in my little condo, right? The problem is that the pressure of his jaws would require a fire crew with "jaws of life" to get his mouth open. And he wouldn't make eye contact with me because he knew it was uncool. Rebel dog just kept doing it anyway.

He was such a goofy dog and loved everyone, but outside he was still a wolf.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

dickfreckle: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 440x571]

My akita (RIP) used to grab squirrels and other wildlife and try to bring them home, cat style. If we were camping, go for it, but I can't have that in my little condo, right? The problem is that the pressure of his jaws would require a fire crew with "jaws of life" to get his mouth open. And he wouldn't make eye contact with me because he knew it was uncool. Rebel dog just kept doing it anyway.

He was such a goofy dog and loved everyone, but outside he was still a wolf.


Awwww!

Sounds like he was pretty damned awesome! ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


My sweet senior kitty, Salem, turns 15 on February 28th ♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heelloooo ladies!

(Jack being all "draw me like one of your french kitties)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: dickfreckle: Woof!

BARK!  :-)


RUFF!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi guys.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Hi guys.


How doing?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 597x560]


When I was at their apartment last Friday, DIL told me that Miss Lady Lu Lu found her puppy binky recently and was walking around with it in her mouth. :D

Granted she's still a puppy at 7-months old, but the binky was from when she was only 7-8 weeks old, so tiny.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 597x560]

When I was at their apartment last Friday, DIL told me that Miss Lady Lu Lu found her puppy binky recently and was walking around with it in her mouth. :D

Granted she's still a puppy at 7-months old, but the binky was from when she was only 7-8 weeks old, so tiny.


cool
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 516x576]


Teehee! Back in Jersey, Sasha was off-leash in the woods and made a big show of telling to come see what she found.

It was a big flush of ouster mushrooms sticking out of fallen tree, about chest height. She also showed me where a different sort of mushroom was, possibly hen of the woods, but unlike the oysters, there are bad mushrooms that are easy to mix up with hen of the woods in Jersey, so I didn't pick those.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Jack growth update!


November 3
Fark user imageView Full Size


November 24
Fark user imageView Full Size


December 9
Fark user imageView Full Size


January 6
Fark user imageView Full Size


January 23
Fark user imageView Full Size


Today
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Otera: Jack growth update!


November 3
[Fark user image 425x239]

November 24
[Fark user image 425x239]

December 9
[Fark user image 425x239]

January 6
[Fark user image 425x239]

January 23
[Fark user image 425x239]

Today
[Fark user image 425x239]


How much longer until he gets his bionic leg?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Hi guys.

How doing?


Alternated between unmotivated, frantic accomplishment, and calmly blowing off work while watching cartoons on t.v. and surfing Fark.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 300x175]


OMG!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 412x574]


Now THERE'S a doggo that really has to go to the bathroom!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 427x576]


She is sweet to her furball, can't believe those mean people at the dog park
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 85 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.