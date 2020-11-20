 Skip to content
(MSN)   Giuliani tried to dodge being served with $1 billion Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, source says
47
    More: Dumbass, Service of process, Rudy Giuliani, process servers, Dominion Voting Systems, Lawsuit, voting machine company claims Giuliani, Civil procedure, person service of process  
•       •       •

47 Comments
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brave Sir Rudy ran away.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like George on Seinfeld not answering the phone so he will not receive his girlfriend's breakup call.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He hide at the four seasons?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just check all the bars and high schools near his house.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Just check all the bars and high schools near his house.


ALLEGEDLY
 
saultydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: That's like George on Seinfeld not answering the phone so he will not receive his girlfriend's breakup call.


Believe it or not, Rudy isn't at home
Please leave a message at the beep...
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and they even sent the whole staff!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do any of the severs have a hot young daughter? Can she be deputized or something? I bet she'd get through to Rudy.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi​c​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That do people dodging process server think they'll accomplish ? They actually think that the process servers will give up, and he'll be in the clear?

In my mind, I imagine a sitcom bar patronised mainly by process servers, who spend their evenings regaling their colleagues with their craziest stories. And tonight the one who served Giuliano is a STAR !
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: He hide at the four seasons?


Too obvious.  In a booth at the porn shop next door.
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The process serving does not work like on TV. They can just leave the papers on the door of your house and say served. They can even leave them on you last known address and that is still legally served. Even if you don't live there anymore.

This may be different depending on the state and jurisdiction.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf


Your concern is duly noted and being given the consideration it deserves.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a little obvious where you'll be off one has to return to a crypt in your native soil every night...
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf


Because "reservations" and "accusations" are totally the same thing.

Yes, quite odd.

/ nice to see your GED in law served you so well
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a maroon.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf

Because "reservations" and "accusations" are totally the same thing.

Yes, quite odd.

/ nice to see your GED in law served you so well


he's tilting at windmills again in the politics threads because there arent any gun threads at the moment.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giuliani couldn't dodge a farking zamboni.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf


Well, one of the interpretation here would be that... Maaaaaaaybe... They DON'T want those particular accusations investigated.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total amateur - if he wants to see a pro at work just watch Donnie dodge the legal bills Rudy sends
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he tries to run again, hobble him.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf


That tinfoil is starting to damage your head. Maybe remove the top 50 pounds of it?
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf


Do you think Rudy's circus was comparable to a letter to Dominion voicing concerns?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

You see, that's your problem right there.  The BS is leaking from the head-gasket because the BS line is clogged.  All the BS is coming out.

Thanks shiddybopper, bringing the weakest both sides argument ever.

Giuliani said Dominion is a Venezuelan company, to rig elections for Hugo Chavez, that it programmed machines to flip votes (proven wrong by Bill Barr) including 6000 votes in a specific Michigan county and that the error rate was 68% and rejected 81% of the votes, and said he was backed by experts, and his 'expert' had no credentials to support this claim.  But yeah, when the President's lawyer makes false and unsubstantiated accusations on every media network possible to damage that business--then that totallllly equals someone from the Democratic party saying they have concerns.  But hey, you go ahead and defend Giuliani--even though the network that hosts his radio show won't and put a disclaimer up before his program without telling him...that's a smart hill to die on.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd suggest they wait in the hair dye aisle of his favorite drugstore.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should have used a friendly female process server who looked 15.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: The process serving does not work like on TV. They can just leave the papers on the door of your house and say served. They can even leave them on you last known address and that is still legally served. Even if you don't live there anymore.


And yet, having served papers on a lot of people in the past, I can tell you that pretty much everyone believes it works like something out of a 1940's screwball comedy: if you can climb out the window before the process server touches you with the papers, you're home free.

The fact that former presidential lawyer Rudy Guliani believes it works that way is another matter.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It took the process servers 9 - 11 attempts to get the job done.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf


I'm sure you know the difference between having reservations about a product and outright stating that the machines were used to cheat.
But I am also sure, you don't care.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf


"had reservations about =/= "they stole the election!!! STORM THE CAPITAL!!!!!"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Weird America's Mayor™
 
darch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

haknudsen: dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf

I'm sure you know the difference between having reservations about a product and outright stating that the machines were used to cheat.
But I am also sure, you don't care.


Been around Fark a long while. Mostly a lurker but sometimes I'll wade in. I'm familiar with a lot of the major players here. Ditty is one who's also been around a long time. And if memory serves, he was always funny and seemingly down to earth. That's changed. I'd love to hear directly from him what caused it. Was it one specific event that flicked the switch or was a slow, molasses-like slide into Trumpism. A place where the mind is so clouded that oneREPEATEDLY defends Rudy farking Giuliani.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: If he tries to run again, hobble him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pew
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LAW AND ORDER
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf

Because "reservations" and "accusations" are totally the same thing.

Yes, quite odd.

/ nice to see your GED in law served you so well


I am taking back my prior comment. He's getting moreattention than he deserves.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

padraig: dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf

Well, one of the interpretation here would be that... Maaaaaaaybe... They DON'T want those particular accusations investigated.


There is space in the fark screen display for the implementation of a stupid tag but doing so would drag the site down to the level of Mediaite pretty quickly.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf

Because "reservations" and "accusations" are totally the same thing.

Yes, quite odd.

/ nice to see your GED in law served you so well


Is that why I never get a table after accusing the waiter?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Weird America's Mayor™


Again, it is strange that my children are going to be or are reading about what a hero Rudy was in the aftermath of 9/11, and yet can turn on their TV and see him right now being a lying creep.  Not sure which lesson they'll learn from it:  either that the wicked can sometimes rise up in the face of a greater evil, or that riding heroism can corrupt you.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: The Pope of Manwich Village: Weird America's Mayor™

Again, it is strange that my children are going to be or are reading about what a hero Rudy was in the aftermath of 9/11, and yet can turn on their TV and see him right now being a lying creep.  Not sure which lesson they'll learn from it:  either that the wicked can sometimes rise up in the face of a greater evil, or that riding heroism can corrupt you.


All your heroes are jerks. Probably Superman too but we just didn't see it. My pet theory is he had minders, assistants, and loyal staff that kept him on the rails when he was an important person.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dude should have quietly retired after his mayoral term.  He could have been a semi-respected person of history.  But he just had to stay in the spotlight and become the guy that makes everyone roll their eyes when his name comes up.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is Rudy deliberately turning himself into a caricature of a sleazy lying moron of a lawyer?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Must be hiding in Hunter's laptop.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Dude should have quietly retired after his mayoral term.  He could have been a semi-respected person of history.  But he just had to stay in the spotlight and become the guy that makes everyone roll their eyes when his name comes up.


Some people do not handle fame and attention very well.  They soon start to believe all the glorifying bullshiat and adulation.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Rudy Giuliani spent a week dodging service of a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems after publicly declaring he was ready for the legal fight..."

Rudy was just being "ironic", as many of his ilk often are known to be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: ArcadianRefugee: dittybopper: Odd that they haven't sued any of the Democrats who had reservations about their systems....

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politic​s/democratic-senators-warned-of-potent​ial-vote-switching-by-dominion-voting-​machines-prior-to-2020-election/ar-BB1​aZAYf

Because "reservations" and "accusations" are totally the same thing.

Yes, quite odd.

/ nice to see your GED in law served you so well

he's tilting at windmills again in the politics threads because there arent any gun threads at the moment.


All the while a rooftop goes unvoted.  So sad.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure the judge presiding over the case was amused to hear about this childish behavior.
 
lefty248
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"He bravely turned his tail and fled"
 
