(News4Jax)   Florida woman™ in motorized wheelchair gets mad at the bank then decides to rob said bank less than 2 blocks from sheriff's office, proceeds to lead police on a low-speed chase   (news4jax.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Curious if the wheelchair woman did it to get better health care than she could afford?  I have read about people robbing  a bank and getting caught for cancer treatment.

/sad state of things
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Curious if the wheelchair woman did it to get better health care than she could afford?  I have read about people robbing  a bank and getting caught for cancer treatment.

/sad state of things


I highly doubt that is the case here:

Police said the woman showed up to discuss an account, but she got into an argument with a teller that escalated when she threatened to kill everyone in the bank...

She sounds much more like your garden-variety, evil, entitled b*tch.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a Floridian with a brain, I blame all of these 'Florida Incidents" on the brainless Yankees who have moved down here in the last 30 years.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wake up sheeple

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
