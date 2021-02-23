 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Yep, it's genocide   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, China.

It's not the USA.

Yet.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh, China.

It's not the USA.

Yet.


Again.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's that Justin Trudeau leadership.

Parliament: Hey Justin we're holding a vote about genocide in China wanna come over and check it out?

Justin: I wish I could but I'm just slammed over here making sure that possession of an airsoft gun puts people in jail for 10 years.
 
mudesi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a bullshiat non binding declaration pushed by a bullshiat party that has no ideas and nothing left to do but pull these bullshiat stunts in a pathetic attempt to make any kind of dent in Trudeau's poll numbers ahead of an inevitable summer election in which the Liberals are poised to reclaim their majority.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
David Bowie - Future Legend / Diamond Dogs.
Youtube VIIXdqa46gE
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, somewhere in a quietly elegant office in Ottawa...

"Shall it be the strongly-worded letter this time? I'm afraid the swanky international conference is a bit of a reach what with the pandemic...although won't it be nice some day to gather in Paris or Copenhagen without Trump cannonballing into the hotel swimming pool? There was this one Danish girl who can do this thing with her tongue and...this isn't being recorded, is it?"
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: There's that Justin Trudeau leadership.

Parliament: Hey Justin we're holding a vote about genocide in China wanna come over and check it out?

Justin: I wish I could but I'm just slammed over here making sure that possession of an airsoft gun puts people in jail for 10 years.


There's always at least 1 Ammosexual that wants to cry about his "struggles" of gun ownership in Canada.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was in China back in 2003 and a friend of mine came back from a trip to Xinjiang and told me about the appalling treatment of the Uyghurs...... and now POW, 18 years later some Western countries are beginning to do something about it.... a generation too late.

/he also took us for some excellent Uyghur food in a back street restaurant in Shanghai... guessing the place has  closed since.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its about farkin time, Canada.
 
Dissident Sheep
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: There's that Justin Trudeau leadership.

Parliament: Hey Justin we're holding a vote about genocide in China wanna come over and check it out?

Justin: I wish I could but I'm just slammed over here making sure that possession of an airsoft gun puts people in jail for 10 years.


Or you know, maybe he just figures out he doesn't want the two Michaels executed for a declaration which changes nothing.

Go to the US to cry about your guns being taken away from you.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh Canada.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Two things:
1)China really is engaged in an effort to eradicate the Uighurs. The things they are doing are beyond reprehensible.
2) China doesn't give a Fark what Canada or anybody else thinks about their actions with the Uighurs. China plays the long game, and since nobody is willing to go to War over it, they'll let people continue to lodge protests, and they'll keep right on exterminating.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The American lamentation.

"Shut up! My 401k has stock in Apple.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark China, eh.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who are we to criticize their culture?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They just have different cultural norms.
 
