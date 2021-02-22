 Skip to content
(WOWT Omaha)   Robber holds up police credit union in Omaha. Loud clanking sounds heard coming from suspect's pants as he fled the scene   (wowt.com) divider line
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
police credit union

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More like clanking from the rocks in his head.  You gotta be a farking moron to rob a physical bank anymore regardless of who it's for or owned by.  Automatic federal attention, tons of cameras, low payout, armed guards, tons of witnesses... sheesh.  Simple grift will bring ya more than that without getting shot at or tossed in the pen - and not Club Fed either.  Risk vs. reward FFS.
 
