(Daily Dot)   Today in Gen-Z Education: Helen Keller is the Nazi guy and Pearl Harbor is a bridge   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
48
    More: Murica, Nazism, Adolf Hitler, Helen Keller, TikTok video, Nazi Germany, history teacher, conspiracy theory, Generation Z  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Apparently those kids were deprived long before reaching that level

/And this, Ladies and Gentlemen, is how Unindicted Co-conspirato(R)s are created
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Tsk tsk, this isn't difficult...Helen Keller hid from Nazis.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
this is nothing new. back in my freshman year of highschool I had a kid ask me to help him locate canada on a map. I was flabbergasted and told him "it's the country right above the US. to which he replied "nu-uh. canada isn't a country!".

he's a teacher now. yes, really.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't be the only person who thinks the Hellen Keller/Amelia Earhart/Anne Frank thing is stupid and offensive in a way that the cliché needs to be retired.  I mean, if you want to make a joke on the back of someone who died in the Holocaust, you do you.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

433: I can't be the only person who thinks the Hellen Keller/Amelia Earhart/Anne Frank thing is stupid and offensive in a way that the cliché needs to be retired.


you're not.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have you talked to adults lately? There is a large potion of them just as ignorant.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More than 260 million Americans own a pocket-sized supercomputer with easily searchable access to the whole of human knowledge and they use that device primarily to masturbate, shop and share their beliefs about how the people dying from the virus are only doing so to advance a political agenda.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: Have you talked to adults lately? There is a large potion of them just as ignorant.


This!
So many comedians do "man on the street" interviews, and it's like shooting fish in a barrel - you'll find plenty of people who are ignorant of even basic facts. This isn't limited to gen Z, and pretending otherwise is highly disingenuous.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: More than 260 million Americans own a pocket-sized supercomputer with easily searchable access to the whole of human knowledge and they use that device primarily to masturbate, shop and share their beliefs about how the people dying from the virus are only doing so to advance a political agenda.


Often simultaneously.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: I can't be the only person who thinks the Hellen Keller/Amelia Earhart/Anne Frank thing is stupid and offensive in a way that the cliché needs to be retired.  I mean, if you want to make a joke on the back of someone who died in the Holocaust, you do you.


And the winner for "didn't read the article" goes to...
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG kids in school don't know the things they haven't learned yet. Stop the presses.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't kids read Encyclopedia Brittanica anymore?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Don't kids read Encyclopedia Brittanica anymore?


They don't even read Wiki.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Person says something intelligent on the internet, sparking debate" doesn't make stupid people feel smart.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
OMG WTF BBQ
 
Cheron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't know where this teacher is but there is a Peral Harbor (memorial) bridge in Connecticut.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: raerae1980: Don't kids read Encyclopedia Brittanica anymore?

They don't even read Wiki.


KIDS THESE DAYS AMIRITE.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: raerae1980: Don't kids read Encyclopedia Brittanica anymore?

They don't even read Wiki.


😬....and thats a free service
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can it be that an education system is failing them?
Nah, it's just that kids are stupid.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is really no different from when I was in high school.  Even in the early 90s, I had classmates who thought WWII was the US and Japan vs Germany and Britain.

I guess the Tik Tok conspiracies are a little different though.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every generation has their clueless and willfully ignorant, and the extremely clueless and willfully ignorant are always horrifying.

Given that a lot Gen Z folks loathe the same things about Millennials I (Gen X) do, I am not going to judge them too hard by their worst examples.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Don't kids read Encyclopedia Brittanica anymore?


We had a set of World Book Encyclopedias.  I would read them when I was bored.  I did well in grade and middle school, and people would say to me "Whaddya do?  Sit around reading encyclopedias all day?"  and I would reply defensively "No!  Those are for nerds!"
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: raerae1980: Don't kids read Encyclopedia Brittanica anymore?

They don't even read Wiki.


They don't even read....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's true. Helen Keller pretended to have disabilities so she could use her sign language to fake the holocaust.

/from the attic in her airplane that she hid from the nazis in
 
Quadlok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is nothing new. Back, shiat, 20 years ago? I'm getting old... Anyway, there were kids in my High School American History class that managed to fail the mid term 4 times, the second time being open note, the third open book, and the fourth take home. Some people are just dumb or at least incurious in the extreme.
 
sid244
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would buy D-Day's album.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Famous rapper, D-Day.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gen Z doesn't have a monopoly on dumbasses.  I remember plenty of clueless people in my Gen X classes, and I have grandparents that made it to the 5th grade before joining the workforce.  Their knowledge of the world at that age was limited to the part of the county (not country, county) they lived in.  Not saying they were dumbasses.  Saying they were a product of their times and quite ignorant of the world as a whole.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All these people were taught this in school, or will be taught it. That they decided to either not listen, or immediately forget it is on them. The world needs ditch-diggers too.
 
CrackHeadMatt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fair enough and the civil war was about states rights not slavery...
 
Fissile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Don't kids read Encyclopedia Brittanica anymore?


I know you keed, but growing up in the 70s I had a friend whose mother forced him to read the encyclopedia because she was convinced it would make him 'smart'.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sid244: I would buy D-Day's album.


historyforsale.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

433: I can't be the only person who thinks the Hellen Keller/Amelia Earhart/Anne Frank thing is stupid and offensive in a way that the cliché needs to be retired.  I mean, if you want to make a joke on the back of someone who died in the Holocaust, you do you.


Abraham Lincoln said the same thing.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: 433: I can't be the only person who thinks the Hellen Keller/Amelia Earhart/Anne Frank thing is stupid and offensive in a way that the cliché needs to be retired.  I mean, if you want to make a joke on the back of someone who died in the Holocaust, you do you.

Abraham Lincoln said the same thing.


Anything can be a history lesson if you're brave enough.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aw Hell, this is nothing new.  When the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, over half the American population had to look on a world atlas to find out where and what Hawaii was.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Every generation has their clueless and willfully ignorant, and the extremely clueless and willfully ignorant are always horrifying.

Given that a lot Gen Z folks loathe the same things about Millennials I (Gen X) do, I am not going to judge them too hard by their worst examples.


I have a conspiracy theory about why the media pushes this "generation" crap so hard, but nobody wants to hear it.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: Laobaojun: Every generation has their clueless and willfully ignorant, and the extremely clueless and willfully ignorant are always horrifying.

Given that a lot Gen Z folks loathe the same things about Millennials I (Gen X) do, I am not going to judge them too hard by their worst examples.

I have a conspiracy theory about why the media pushes this "generation" crap so hard, but nobody wants to hear it.


It's really obscure. I probably haven't heard of it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: jso2897: Laobaojun: Every generation has their clueless and willfully ignorant, and the extremely clueless and willfully ignorant are always horrifying.

Given that a lot Gen Z folks loathe the same things about Millennials I (Gen X) do, I am not going to judge them too hard by their worst examples.

I have a conspiracy theory about why the media pushes this "generation" crap so hard, but nobody wants to hear it.

It's really obscure. I probably haven't heard of it.


It's lives in Canada, and you wouldn't know it.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to my Gen-Y daughter, there is widespread belief amongst the young that Helen Keller did not exist because-- sit down and strap in--

it is physically impossible for a person to be deaf, blind, and mute. You can be only one of those but no combination of the three.

Then there are my 20-something students who think that *all* of American history happened in the 20th century-- from Columbus to 9/11.

gah
 
actualaca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The thing being missed here is that there is a real conspiracy theory about Hellen Keller on tiktok- and that's where teens are these days.

The basic thing is that Hellen Keller was a real person, but didn't actually have disabilities- those were made up.

Tiktok is nuts.  It's way better than Youtube at feeding you the topics you've previously clicked on and it just becomes a circle.

Every kid I know from 4th grade up spends at least 4-5 hrs a day on it.
 
soupafi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I weep for our public school system
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

actualaca: The basic thing is that Hellen Keller was a real person, but didn't actually have disabilities- those were made up.


Family Guy - Hellen Keller
Youtube N0wc1H82KsE
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: raerae1980: Don't kids read Encyclopedia Brittanica anymore?

We had a set of World Book Encyclopedias.  I would read them when I was bored.  I did well in grade and middle school, and people would say to me "Whaddya do?  Sit around reading encyclopedias all day?"  and I would reply defensively "No!  Those are for nerds!"


Ha!  I had two sets (adult and kid versions) that id read and compare.   I was a total nerd 😏
 
camarugala
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

actualaca: The thing being missed here is that there is a real conspiracy theory about Hellen Keller on tiktok- and that's where teens are these days.

The basic thing is that Hellen Keller was a real person, but didn't actually have disabilities- those were made up.

Tiktok is nuts.  It's way better than Youtube at feeding you the topics you've previously clicked on and it just becomes a circle.

Every kid I know from 4th grade up spends at least 4-5 hrs a day on it.


The Chinese have us right where they want us. All that's left is to harvest.
It's brilliant really.
I can't remember who said it but:
When the time comes to hang America, a capitalist will sell us the rope.
May have been Stalin even.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This isn't a Gen Z problem. Gen Z actually care about things and want to get sh*t done.

Let's not let the generation that subscribes to email newsletters from family and friends and gets their news from Facebook get high and mighty about other generations being hopeless.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the entire first page of results on a search engine are 'Buy Hellen Keller on Amazun' , links to other dumbasses sharing their ignorance on YouBube and the facts don't start until page eight no wonder that they get it wrong even if they did research it.
I have trouble finding good info these days and I used to be really good at that sort of thing.
 
Ostman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A lot of people on Fark don't seem to understand the difference between ignorance and stupidity.
 
