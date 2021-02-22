 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Man goes swimming in frozen Massachusetts pond used for flooding cranberry bogs, wins Darwin 500-meter freestyle trophy   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Cranberry, Massachusetts State Police, Bog, icy pond, sonar device, body of a missing swimmer, Swimming, First responders  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2021 at 2:35 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"freezestyle"... think about your life subby.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do the cranberry bog dolphins survive winters, you may ask? The same way crocs do: they hibernate with their blowholes above the ice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vygramul: How do the cranberry bog dolphins survive winters, you may ask? The same way crocs do: they hibernate with their blowholes above the ice.

[Fark user image 600x779]


That's a whale of a tale.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Herp a derp
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wareham? At the bottom of the pond!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Causing not a single ripple on the surface of the gene pool...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh no! He's gonna come back as a ZOM-BEE ZOM-BEE ZOM-OO-AA-OO-AA-OH-OH
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone help me out here: Why in the world would cranberries need to be flooded?!
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stuff like that makes me feel bad for the divers.

But, at least the cold would keep the body nice and limber. No one wants to walk out of the water with a stiff one.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Someone help me out here: Why in the world would cranberries need to be flooded?!


They naturally grow in a bog. Flooding helps the farmer remove pests, and keep the plants healthy. It is also how they harvest the cranberries: the bog is flooded and the cranberries float and can be scooped up.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.