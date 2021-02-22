 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   ♫ Just a city boy, born and raised in south Detroit. He lost a load of cows on the interstate ♫   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Michigan, Internet privacy, Privacy, semi-truck, Meat, Privacy policy, Livestock, well-traveled ramp  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's like the major stretch
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't stop believin'
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Once the living cows are mooved crews will get the damaged trailer up right

FTFT
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A second hole is being cut into the trailer so crews can extract the rest of the living cows from the overturned semi and into the new trailer, police said in a update at 9:30 p.m.

This is probably a pretty tough night on that highway for the guys doing this.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Detroit is run amok by cows now?
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
South Detroit is Canada
 
