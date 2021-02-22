 Skip to content
(CBC)   What do you do when you catch a lynx eating your chickens? Scruff him and scold him in the most Canadian way ever   (cbc.ca) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoreau did spank a Groundhog for getting in his warden pond garden
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make it a missing lynx?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thats the farker what did this to me

KILL IT
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lemme get this straight - he'd be okay to shoot it, but relocating it could get him a fine?

That's a bit messed up.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That video is one of my newest favourite things. LMAO that is one grumpy cat!
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: That video is one of my newest favourite things. LMAO that is one grumpy cat!


"Damnit, I just know he's putting this on Youtube."
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a 25 pound cat. Maine Coons grow bigger. He's come close to taming it. Scold, enclose, feed. Now you have a pet.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They left the two chickens it killed with it when they released it because they thought it was too skinny

Good humans
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Lemme get this straight - he'd be okay to shoot it, but relocating it could get him a fine?

That's a bit messed up.


Sorta.  Shooting it is likely not going to hurt/kill anyone but the lynx - trying to capture it and it goes wrong could result in all sorts of injuries to the person attempting it.  It's one of those, "This isn't farking safe dude quit it" laws.  It went well this time, but it coulda ended vastly differently.

/no, not dead dude - they're not really big enough to job an alert human
//seriously clawed, bit, diseased, and messed the hell up dude?  Yeah quite easily
///note they're not exactly rushing to lay charges down - they're just trying to discourage others that might be less lucky with it
 
