(LA Times)   If you didn't want a monorail in Los Angeles, then you should have written a song like that guy   (latimes.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe turn the road into one of those grocery store conveyer belts.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Maybe turn the road into one of those grocery store conveyer belts.


The Roads Must Roll
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remain astonished that a huge place like LA has not grown a huge subway network.
 
pgh9fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I remain astonished that a huge place like LA has not grown a huge subway network.


North Haverbrook has one.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Maybe it is just what they need to put LA on the map.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark has taught me that there is never any economic value to any kind of monorail, in any conditions. Just like high-speed railways in America.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is really more of a Shelbyville idea.
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regional anthem song gets kind of psychedelic in the second half
Pico & Sepulveda
Youtube A_YPFvC-C_E
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read in Edge City, if you can't get the population density of Hong Kong, no light rail program will pay for itself. I've watched so many empty cars blocking my way on light rail projects. Monorails are just that but in the air.

Disperse your buildings. Once you get above 5 stories, half the floor plan is engineering resources.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is likely to be the biggest, most impactful transit project on the horizon for Los Angeles.

Biggest? Probably. Impactful? if you mean f'ing up people's commutes for years with very little to show for it, yes.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, sir, there's nothing on earth
Like a genuine, bona fide
Electrified, six-car monorail
What'd I say?
Monorail
What's it called?
Monorail
That's right! Monorail
Monorail
Monorail
Monorail

I hear those things are awfully loud
It glides as softly as a cloud

Is there a chance the track could bend?
Not on your life, my Hindu friend

What about us brain-dead slobs?
You'll be given cushy jobs

Were you sent here by the Devil?
No, good sir, I'm on the level

The ring came off my pudding can
Take my pen knife, my good man

I swear it's LA's only choice
Throw up your hands and raise your voice
Monorail
What's it called?
Monorail
Once again
Monorail

But Main Street's still all cracked and broken
Sorry, Mom, the mob has spoken
Monorail!
Monorail!
Monorail!
Monorail!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll do em 1 better.......I'll just stay the FARK outta LA.......!!!!!
 
Arxane
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: Fark has taught me that there is never any economic value to any kind of monorail, in any conditions. Just like high-speed railways in America.


The Tiny Monorails That Once Carried James Bond
Youtube Irv3KJR6B80
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
"NOT IN MY TOWN, EDDIE!"
 
adamatari
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Literally the whole country should be connected with transit, and all of our large cities (*cough*LA*cough*) should have comprehensive transit. The government and car companies decided the best way to make a big capitalist, consumer economy was if all of us had to buy cars, and damn the consequences.

They sold us a car payment and ironically decreased mobility with the theme of "freedom" and "individuality".

The article says "just build real rail". That's farking obvious.
 
