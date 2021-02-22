 Skip to content
(SFGate)   People in San Francisco's Laguna Heights neighborhood dropped some really good acid and thought they saw a Victorian house wandering the streets. Others didn't drop any acid at all and thought the same   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, The Streets, San Francisco, San Mateo County, California, Victorian architecture, San Francisco Bay Area, 5,000-square-foot historic home, Home, result of this historic move  
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate it when that happens
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty cool. I live in a part of Queens with many Victorian-era houses and a few here and there probably looked exactly like that back in the day but by now they're usually vinyl/aluminum-sided multi-families or McMansion'd up single-families. This one looks much nicer since the woodwork details were actually maintained.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can buy a refugee cottage built after the great quake of 1906.   Over 5000 of these were built in various sizes based on family size and there are maybe two dozen remaining throughout the city.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But if you want to look through a window on this side of your house, f*ck you no!

The old farmhouse here in TX was one huge grand place.  Wrap around sleeping porch on the second story, columns,  just a beautiful house.  And one day I watched them truck it down the road, to be someone's dream home.  Literal house movie g is the strangest thing.
 
LowEnergyGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Madness - Our House (Official Video)
Youtube oXA6CLTDekw
 
