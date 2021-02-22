 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   500 Candles and a moment of silence
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was going to post a comparison image from a few months ago but you know what, let's just admire poignant solemnity.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP Lil Sebastian.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BYE BYE LIL SEBASTIAN!!!!!!
MISS YPU IN THE SADDEST FASHION!!!!!
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seasons of Love - Rent (Music Video)
Youtube hj7LRuusFqo
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that guy who told us there wouldn't be more than 250,000?

/Yeah...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Remember that guy who told us there wouldn't be more than 250,000?

/Yeah...


https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/​p​olitics/40-times-trump-said-the-corona​virus-would-go-away/2020/04/30/d259331​2-9593-4ec2-aff7-72c1438fca0e_video.ht​ml

Like a miracle.  Without a vaccine.  It's dying out.  It will go away.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's ironic to think that if Trump had been a decent human being, he probably would have been re-elected, but he also never would have been elected in the first place.
 
valenumr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Remember that guy who told us there wouldn't be more than 250,000?

/Yeah...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/video/p​olitics/40-times-trump-said-the-corona​virus-would-go-away/2020/04/30/d259331​2-9593-4ec2-aff7-72c1438fca0e_video.ht​ml

Like a miracle.  Without a vaccine.  It's dying out.  It will go away.


At this rate it'll be gone by easter!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somebody told me that the pandemic would suddenly be over when Joe took office. I think it was a butt hurt republican.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow.  What a touching tribute.  Do they have a magnet of this I can put on the back of my car?
 
codergirl42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Remember that guy who told us there wouldn't be more than 250,000?

/Yeah...


"Dr." Drew, "Dr." Phil or Dr. Pepper?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rare candle trifecta in play.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: BYE BYE LIL SEBASTIAN!!!!!!
MISS YPU IN THE SADDEST FASHION!!!!!


Username... checks out?

Also... just think: If there had been one 500th or less of this compassion and professionalism one year ago, something close to 500,000 Americans would still be alive.

Thanks, MAGAts.

And senators who voted to acquit the first time, knowing damn well both the incompetence and criminality of the admin and the degree of danger presented by the virus as known in early reports and analyses.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like him better than Obama.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It's ironic to think that if Trump had been a decent human being, he probably would have been re-elected, but he also never would have been elected in the first place.


Actually. All he had to do was try and he'd gotten reelected.
But, he didn't even try a we're all in this together let work together thing.
And he didn't try a martial law thing.
And he didn't try to railroad China.
And he fired the pandemic team.
At every turn he refused to be a president.
WTF?
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wow.  What a touching tribute.  Do they have a magnet of this I can put on the back of my car?


Here you go, you disingenuous twat.

Fark user image
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least they went symbolic rather than literal. A half million candles would look like a rocket launch.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Time to let the heeling begin.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am now glad I didn't post a rant about how terrible candles are in the thread right below this one.

But please, don't try lighting 500 candles at home.

I've never thought about it, but I expect they've taken great lengths to make sure the White House doesn't burn down...again.
 
Azz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: At least they went symbolic rather than literal. A half million candles would look like a rocket launch.


Or the story of how your mom earned the nickname "firebush"
 
DeathBySarcasm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I am now glad I didn't post a rant about how terrible candles are in the thread right below this one.

But please, don't try lighting 500 candles at home.

I've never thought about it, but I expect they've taken great lengths to make sure the White House doesn't burn down...again.


There's absolutely nothing wrong with candles.
 
HempHead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Very sad. 500,000 dead.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It's ironic to think that if Trump had been a decent human being, he probably would have been re-elected, but he also never would have been elected in the first place.


Its soul crushing to think that the only reason that fat fark survived is due to a shiatload of experimental treatments.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It's ironic to think that if Trump had been a decent human being, he probably would have been re-elected, but he also never would have been elected in the first place.


Trump would have been re-elected in a landslide if not for two reasons:

1) He could not put his ego aside and let an expert like Fauci led and be responsible the response to the pandemic, Trump HAS to always be the center of attention and HAS to be the hero of the story.

2) He was so insecure about his image that he could not escape the trap of seeing Covid as a image-problem, instead of ever trying to solve the underlying issue he focused all his attention on trying to change how Americans perceived the problem.  His thinking was "if they don't think its a problem then they won't hold it against me" which made him steadfastly refuse to acknowledge it was serious or that he ever did anything wrong in how he addressed it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

emtwo: My Sober Alt: I am now glad I didn't post a rant about how terrible candles are in the thread right below this one.

But please, don't try lighting 500 candles at home.

I've never thought about it, but I expect they've taken great lengths to make sure the White House doesn't burn down...again.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with candles.


(they ruin the air quality of the room their in.)
 
listernine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

solokumba: Somebody told me that the pandemic would suddenly be over when Joe took office. I think it was a butt hurt republican.


My dad told me that.  Also that corona virus is a Chinese new world order conspiracy.  My conversations with him have been very brief in the last year or so.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HempHead: Very sad. 500,000 dead.


Well Trump got that one correct. Lots of death. Lots.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Been missing having a president.

Someone leading us.

The occupant since Obama never held any type of memorial, or recognize the deaths.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NINEv2: The Dog Ate My Homework: It's ironic to think that if Trump had been a decent human being, he probably would have been re-elected, but he also never would have been elected in the first place.

Its soul crushing to think that the only reason that fat fark survived is due to a shiatload of experimental treatments.


I don't think we ask the POTUS if they want experimental stuff.
Just like the secret service drags them away.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: emtwo: My Sober Alt: I am now glad I didn't post a rant about how terrible candles are in the thread right below this one.

But please, don't try lighting 500 candles at home.

I've never thought about it, but I expect they've taken great lengths to make sure the White House doesn't burn down...again.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with candles.

(they ruin the air quality of the room their in.)


And, ya know, burn houses down.

Also motherFARK open fireplaces and especially people who burn wet wood in them.  But we digress .
 
emtwo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SFSailor: waxbeans: emtwo: My Sober Alt: I am now glad I didn't post a rant about how terrible candles are in the thread right below this one.

But please, don't try lighting 500 candles at home.

I've never thought about it, but I expect they've taken great lengths to make sure the White House doesn't burn down...again.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with candles.

(they ruin the air quality of the room their in.)

And, ya know, burn houses down.

Also motherFARK open fireplaces and especially people who burn wet wood in them.  But we digress .


That's not a problem with candles, that's a problem with adults who haven't learned anything about anything during their lives.
 
emtwo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: emtwo: My Sober Alt: I am now glad I didn't post a rant about how terrible candles are in the thread right below this one.

But please, don't try lighting 500 candles at home.

I've never thought about it, but I expect they've taken great lengths to make sure the White House doesn't burn down...again.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with candles.

(they ruin the air quality of the room their in.)


So does everything else in your house, with the possible exception of a HEPA filter (provided you clean/replace it regularly).
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: The Dog Ate My Homework: It's ironic to think that if Trump had been a decent human being, he probably would have been re-elected, but he also never would have been elected in the first place.

Trump would have been re-elected in a landslide if not for two reasons:

1) He could not put his ego aside and let an expert like Fauci led and be responsible the response to the pandemic, Trump HAS to always be the center of attention and HAS to be the hero of the story.

2) He was so insecure about his image that he could not escape the trap of seeing Covid as a image-problem, instead of ever trying to solve the underlying issue he focused all his attention on trying to change how Americans perceived the problem.  His thinking was "if they don't think its a problem then they won't hold it against me" which made him steadfastly refuse to acknowledge it was serious or that he ever did anything wrong in how he addressed it.


💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It's ironic to think that if Trump had been a decent human being, he probably would have been re-elected, but he also never would have been elected in the first place.


If I could have monkey's fly out of my ass on command, I'd be the biggest attraction at the carnival. That isn't going to happen either, but is probably 1000x more likely than Trump being a decent human being.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: The Dog Ate My Homework: It's ironic to think that if Trump had been a decent human being, he probably would have been re-elected, but he also never would have been elected in the first place.

Trump would have been re-elected in a landslide if not for two reasons:

1) He could not put his ego aside and let an expert like Fauci led and be responsible the response to the pandemic, Trump HAS to always be the center of attention and HAS to be the hero of the story.

2) He was so insecure about his image that he could not escape the trap of seeing Covid as a image-problem, instead of ever trying to solve the underlying issue he focused all his attention on trying to change how Americans perceived the problem.  His thinking was "if they don't think its a problem then they won't hold it against me" which made him steadfastly refuse to acknowledge it was serious or that he ever did anything wrong in how he addressed it.


Or if he wasn't such a shiatbag that mobilized the largest vote against him in history.
 
kab
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Its soul crushing to think that the only reason that fat fark survived is due to a shiatload of experimental treatments.


It wouldn't be surprising to learn that he survived largely due to not actually having it in the first place.   "hey, lets pull a publicity stunt to downplay the perceived danger of the virus"  is absolutely something that administration would have thought was a good idea.
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Chinese hoax just keeps getting deeper! Study it out! Red lanterns. Open flames. Joe deep in the pockets of Big Wax!
 
dericwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

codergirl42: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Remember that guy who told us there wouldn't be more than 250,000?

/Yeah...

"Dr." Drew, "Dr." Phil or Dr. Pepper?


Who was that attorney who first claimed 500 deaths, then upped it to 5,000 deaths, then to 50,000 deaths? The first time was because he said he made a math mistake and missed the decimal point or something. Yeah, what's his claim now?
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kab: NINEv2: Its soul crushing to think that the only reason that fat fark survived is due to a shiatload of experimental treatments.

It wouldn't be surprising to learn that he survived largely due to not actually having it in the first place.   "hey, lets pull a publicity stunt to downplay the perceived danger of the virus"  is absolutely something that administration would have thought was a good idea.


Eh, that feels a bit conspiracy theory to me, and I'm so tired of those. Not that it's impossible, I wouldn't put it past him, but I suspect it was just millions of tax dollars thrown at keeping him alive and healthy enough to stand up in from of cameras until he got over it.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If Trump got re-elected, he'd commemorate it by going golfing. Hell, he probably will.
 
