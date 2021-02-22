 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Intercept)   I.C.E. left detainees to freeze during ice storm. There's no pun or joke here, these guys just suck   (theintercept.com) divider line
23
    More: Sick, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, South Texas ICE Processing Center, Customs Enforcement detention centers, Pearsall facility, Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center, South Texas Family Residential Center, Angel Argueta Anariba, Biden administration  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 10:23 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is our legacy. 

You can take all of our progress, and throw it into the ocean. This is what we'll be remembered for.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wish there were someone with any real political or legal power who cares about this even a little bit.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Treating dogs this way will get you an arrestin'. What the fark, America?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fly ICE to The Hague and try them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was there ever any doubt that the cruelty is the point?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is just lazy headline writing. Are you telling me you could not come up with a "Immigrants are ICE cold, Literally"
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: This is just lazy headline writing. Are you telling me you could not come up with a "Immigrants are ICE cold, Literally"


Some things are too deplorable to joke about.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we'd all be better off if we let the prisoners and guards exchange uniforms.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*cries*
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's only been a month, and I know the pile of shiat needing to be fixed is higher than Mt Everest, but I was really hoping this was going to be one of the very first things the new administration addressed.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Ass_Master_Flash: This is just lazy headline writing. Are you telling me you could not come up with a "Immigrants are ICE cold, Literally"

Some things are too deplorable to joke about.


Just going to point out that people who mark this point as funny are actual assholes.  Like I don't care what character you pretend or really are online, you are an asshole.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
God Dammit Biden I thought you were going to fix this?
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More like Make America Concentration Camp Again
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You could just overrun the ICE facilities and remove the detainees, Americans.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I know it's only been a month, and I know the pile of shiat needing to be fixed is higher than Mt Everest, but I was really hoping this was going to be one of the very first things the new administration addressed.


Not going to happen. Biden is in charge of the Obama cages now.
 
wantingout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...closer and closer to hitler's Germany every day.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wantingout: ...closer and closer to hitler's Germany every day.


Well, now we're further away because Trump is gone.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: God Dammit Biden I thought you were going to fix this?


Something called "a virus" happened. Or maybe you hadn't noticed.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

duppy: Treating dogs this way will get you an arrestin'. What the fark, America?


"While members of the national security establishment will tell you 'the real problem' is Trump and only Trump, the reality is abuse was endemic to the DHS from its very beginning, when it was weaponized for the purposes of a partisan fistfight and quickly turned its crosshairs on law-abiding Americans. It was inevitable it would someday be abused in the way we're seeing now, ever since the DHS under Bush broadened its definition of terrorism to include the vague charge of trying to 'intimidate or coerce a civilian population, to influence the policy of a government by intimidation.'

[...]

It's a similar story with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency whose overreach more than any other has come to symbolize Trump's protofascist rule, and which had its first birthday midway through Bush's presidency. It was under Bush, with his creation of the DHS and reorganization of the federal government to fight terrorism, that immigration was officially reenvisioned as a national security threat instead of a law enforcement issue, and that a '100 percent rate of removal for all removable aliens' became a goal.

Indeed, as Quartz's Heather Timmons pointed out, even the right-wing Heritage Foundation argued that ICE was created as a separate agency 'without a compelling reason,' something the DHS's own inspector general noted in 2005 would lead to its unnecessary bloating. One 'senior official' told the inspector general that ICE wasn't made "with a focus on supporting a particular mission but rather on building an institutional foundation large enough to justify a new organization."

https://www.jacobinmag.com/2020/08/ge​o​rge-bush-administration-donald-trump-d​hs-ice

Abolish ICE.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: mikaloyd: God Dammit Biden I thought you were going to fix this?

Something called "a virus" happened. Or maybe you hadn't noticed.


Oh well that makes this OK then I guess
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Reports are emerging from ICE detention centers of solitary confinement cells with no heat

and guards blasting fans at detainees complaining of cold.

Okay, THIS is the kind of sh*t where Satan gives all the Waffen SS nazis, child molesters, and serial killers early release from Hell so he can make room for these ICE c*cksuckers.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A civilization is known for how they treat the least amongst them.

Side-note: Lethal injection is designed to cause maximum suffering, but if you bring that up to certain people? They'll say that the condemned should suffer for longer than five minutes.

...gee, I wonder why people get the impression that American civilization is SCREWED.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.