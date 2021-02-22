 Skip to content
(US Department of Justice)   El Chapo: The Saga Continues   (justice.gov) divider line
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Womp womp

though if I remember when he was arrested we all expected she would go down too
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
La Chapa
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thirty-one years old. That's a long time to live to get a life sentence.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Thirty-one years old. That's a long time to live to get a life sentence.


Ever watched The First 48?

Life sentences, though.  I don't think people understand how long five years in prison is.  I think life is dished out to readily.  That's a conversation for another day.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*too
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I call b.s. that lady is actually El Chapo in drag.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Thirty-one years old. That's a long time to live to get a life sentence.


And yet they've lived a life already.
 
6nome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's methed up.
 
