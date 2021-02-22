 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Quebec government, along with local foundations, is creating a permanent one-stop shop for services for the homeless. They could've saved a lot of money if they just gave them a one way ticket on the hound like they do in the US   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
10
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Austerity doesn't save shiat. The economy only grows when the government spends.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Austerity doesn't save shiat. The economy only grows when the government spends.


Especially during a recession, when the government is the only body with the spending power to make a difference.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Austerity doesn't save shiat. The economy only grows when the government spends.


Bingo.

The government spends money on social services, as well as regulation to keep people from being exploited by the rich. If people have their basic needs met and aren't being exploited by the rich, then they have more money to spend. When more people are spending more money in more places, the economy grows.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle used to send mentally ill to ellensburgh on a one way ticket. Now we elect them to city council.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GO HABS GO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a pretty good idea.

Better than the way the Long Beach PD has been rousting the local homeless off their camping spaces lately. They have some pretty substantial tents going on, and not too badly kept; but now they're all over the place, and it got really messy. Sad, really.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know one way to end homelessness.

End capitalism. It's literally the cause of all problems the US faces.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So they opened an REI?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fewer cracks to slip through. A better safety net. Somehow I don't think one-stop shopping really fits as well.... in terms of similes I mean.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
