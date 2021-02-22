 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Well, the gun show was a success. . . for the police, AG's office   (wtae.com) divider line
14
    More: Murica, Firearm, Handgun, Tanesha Olverson, illegal straw purchases of firearms, Police, David Fields, Monroeville Gun Show, Louisiana Purchase  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2021 at 10:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Biden should take notes; this is more effective than any laws he wants that will die in the  Senate
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had my knew jerk suspicions and after a little googlefu, I found the mugshots. They certainly explain why the cops suddenly took an interest in the problem.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: I had my knew jerk suspicions and after a little googlefu, I found the mugshots. They certainly explain why the cops suddenly took an interest in the problem.


"knee"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been to several gun shows. The police should be arresting those fat dudes in camo who smell like they haven't had a shower in two months.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Enforcing already existing laws against straw purchases is about damn time.  Every gun show should have a surveillance presence for straw purchases.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just another bunch of responsible, law-abiding gun owners.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: I had my knew jerk suspicions and after a little googlefu, I found the mugshots. They certainly explain why the cops suddenly took an interest in the problem.


The second name on the list.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Azlefty: Biden should take notes; this is more effective than any laws he wants that will die in the  Senate


I fully expect this to be all over Fox and Friends as a "sign of things to come in Biden's America" and a "test run for a program that is coming to YOUR state next!"

The following scene occurs to and amuses me:
"Mr. President."
"Yes?"
"I... know how you feel about 'executive time' but I think you should turn on the news."
:click: "...in Biden's America.  Now can you believe that this administration would start taking people's guns before they even cut checks for YOUR relief.  We have Mitch McConnell on the line to answer." :click:
"I did what now?"
"Took their guns, sir."
"Explain."
:explains:
"I feel like there's a lesson here but I can't quite put my finger on it..."
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
attorneygeneral.govView Full Size


NUGS AND GUNS BIZNATCH!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: [attorneygeneral.gov image 850x352]


The Founding Fathers definitely intended for me to have a suppressed Uzi for home defense.  Like, I'm 100% positive that was the original intent.  In fact, I'll take two.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Enforcing already existing laws against straw purchases is about damn time.  Every gun show should have a surveillance presence for straw purchases.


In before someone mentions the "GUN SHOW LOOPHOLE OOGA BOOGA!!!11"
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: Just another bunch of responsible, law-abiding gun owners.


Or, the complete opposite of that.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: I found the mugshots. They certainly explain why the cops suddenly took an interest in the problem.


Any excuse to harass POC.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Monroeville Gun Show?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.