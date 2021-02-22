 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Another example of why trying to put out a flame with water may not be such a good idea. "But it was just a damned candle, FFS"   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
18
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jesus Christ, people are dumb.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What a bunch of Dollards.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hanukkah must be fun for them
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It never occurred to me to use water to put out a candle.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Jesus Christ, people are dumb.


That comma can go almost anywhere in that sentence
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a cook who has dealt with a few fires involving grease/fats, SMOTHER THAT shiat.

If that doesn't work, fire extinguisher time.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: As a cook who has dealt with a few fires involving grease/fats, SMOTHER THAT shiat.

If that doesn't work, fire extinguisher time.


Have you ever dealt with Canadians though?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A candle is made of wax, AKA grease.  Don't throw water on a candle.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ALSO gasoline that is on fire..... spraying it with water will make the flames go allll over the damn place.
And ALSO don't put water on a grease fire. LOL big bada-boom
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wife and I use candles during sex sometimes but it's mainly for the hot wax.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Had to help with a few fires during my time in the navy.  DO NOT put water on a fire that has a liquid fuel or is an electrical fire, and make sure you have a good CO2 extinguisher easily accessible in your house, preferably two in case it's blocked off.

/I also learned much since I'm a massive pyromaniac.
//no flame inside the house though, modern homes are goddamn tinderboxes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Candlemakers recommend the wick be trimmed to no more than a quarter inch before use.

That is what I do to avoid freak candle fires!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Theeng: //no flame inside the house though, modern homes are goddamn tinderboxes.


What?  How?  Are you putting candles on a live Christmas tree or something?  Pretty much everything in a modern home is made of fire retardant material.  You really have to try or be kind of dumb to set a modern home on fire.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: What a bunch of Dollards.


Even the Dillards were shocked

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Candlemakers recommend the wick be trimmed to no more than a quarter inch before use.

That is what I do to avoid freak candle fires!


They said you need a 1/4" clipped wick
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: As a cook who has dealt with a few fires involving grease/fats, SMOTHER THAT shiat.

If that doesn't work, fire extinguisher time.


If you're a professional then you probably know this, but for the benefit of others: make sure you have a class K fire extinguisher for kitchen grease fires.

General-purpose fire extinguishers may not be effective (as is the case with CO2 extinguishers) and water extinguishers will make the problem explosively worse.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hay. Guys. Little help.
Does the wick thing mean short wick good long bad?
Or does it mean the opposite?
Or does it mean wick should always be a specifically?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hay. Guys. Little help.
Does the wick thing mean short wick good long bad?
Or does it mean the opposite?
Or does it mean wick should always be a specifically?


Yes.  The shorter the wick, the less chance of it curling over back into the wax pool and causing a fire.  Candle fires are caused by wax vapor unable to be drawn up the wick and burned off.  If the wick is too long, it creates a higher temperature melt pool and the wick can't burn off the wax fast enough and eventually it will all go up.  Another way to avoid candle fires is to not let them burn for more than 4 hours.  After 4 hours, you can blow out the candle, trim the wick, and light it again.
 
