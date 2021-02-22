 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   "At long last, they've given us a neck scratcher. Come, friend, and join me in the ecstasy of neck-scratching relief"   (ktla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peter butt scratcher
Youtube Tkd9ycxCJBI
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Electricneck scratcher.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least they weren't being transported under a low height overpass.
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How much functioning brain matter does one need to have to determine that the little bit of land with the stretchy-neck megagoats needs higher than normal power lines?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrparks: How much functioning brain matter does one need to have to determine that the little bit of land with the stretchy-neck megagoats needs higher than normal power lines?


In my village the goats all play limbo man, how was I to know the big orange and brown goats would not do same?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Would have been hard to predict giraffes wandering around.

In Kenya.
 
