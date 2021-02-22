 Skip to content
 
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   "Hello, I am from your local TV station, you need to pay us to watch our shows now." You might laugh at this scam until you realize that it could work once they hit their first U.K. expat   (wane.com) divider line
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the van says Ministry of Housinge, there's no way it can't work.
 
Mukster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Clever, use the Texas ERCOT model of privatization  - very profitable.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FREE

R.F. WAVES !
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Please report this scam to the Better Business Bureau.

Ah, yes, so the scammers will lose their A+ rating...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can understand believing this. But why pay? 😂
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Yes... Your Fort Wayne affiliate said I don't have to pay for CBS All Access..."
 
focusthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this another DirecTV-local pissing match?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll wait for the Van's to show up
The BBC Claims To Have TV Detecting Super-Vans (I look like Bo Burnham)
Youtube Vv2ZqZmC7u0
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So does the $200 get you free tv for life, like the ROKU activation scam, or is it the monthly fee?
 
